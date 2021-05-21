newsbreak-logo
Panola County, TX

New museum exhibit honors Panola County first responders, fallen officers

By Blake Holland
KLTV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - A new museum exhibit is paying tribute to first responders and fallen officers in Panola County. The exhibit is located inside the Old Jail Museum and Library in Carthage. “I just want them to be recognized for their service,” said Ashley Morris, who created the exhibit....

Panola County, TXKTRE

Sarah Fields sworn in as new Panola County sheriff

CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - Sarah Fields was sworn in Friday morning as the new sheriff of Panola County. And while she is new to this role, she isn’t new to the sheriff’s office or law enforcement. “We’ve got a great sheriff’s department and I want to keep it great,” Fields...
Panola County, TXPosted by
CBS19

Panola County remembers fallen officers, swears-in new sheriff

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas — Panola County honored fallen officers around the nation Friday morning at the 2021 Peace Officers Memorial before newly-appointed Panola County Sheriff Sarah Fields was sworn into office. May 15 was designated Peace Officers Memorial Day in 1962 by a proclamation signed by President John F. Kennedy,...
Panola County, TXLongview News-Journal

Reception honors retiring Panola County Sheriff Kevin Lake

CARTHAGE — Thanks for a job well done was the message as Panola County officials gathered recently to celebrate retiring Sheriff Kevin Lake. Lake’s last day is Friday, after 29 years in Panola County law enforcement. “It’s been an adventure for sure. It’s been a rewarding career, with working with...
Panola County, TXpanolawatchman.com

Panola County Arrest Report: May 16, 2021

Note: The Arrest Report is submitted by the Panola County Sheriff’s Office. The persons named here have been charged with a crime but have not been convicted. Kristeen Brooke Adams, 49, by Panola County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Hollie Mojica for criminal trespass. Arrested Wednesday, May 12, 2021 were:. Robert Michael...
Angelina County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-18 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Angelina; Bowie; Camp; Cass; Cherokee; Franklin; Gregg; Harrison; Marion; Morris; Nacogdoches; Panola; Red River; Rusk; Sabine; San Augustine; Shelby; Smith; Titus; Upshur; Wood FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of southwest Arkansas...Louisiana southeast Oklahoma and Texas, including the following areas, in southwest Arkansas, Columbia, Hempstead, Howard, Lafayette, Little River, Miller, Nevada and Sevier. In Louisiana, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant, Jackson, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Red River, Sabine, Webster and Winn. In southeast Oklahoma, McCurtain. In Texas, Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Nacogdoches, Panola, Red River, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Titus, Upshur and Wood. * From Tuesday morning through Thursday morning * Rainfall totals of 2 to 6 inches with isolated higher amounts possible. * Flooding may occur in urban and poor drainage areas. Heavy rainfall may also cause flooding of creeks, streams, and rivers.
Carthage, TXpanolawatchman.com

Oak Trees

Meredith Shamburger serves as the regional editor for Carthage and Kilgore. She has previously worked at the Longview News-Journal, the Marshall News Messenger and The Dallas Morning News. Meredith graduated from Southern Methodist University in 2011.
Carthage, TXLongview News-Journal

Panola County Cattlemen's Pro Rodeo returns this weekend

This year’s Panola County Cattlemen’s Pro Rodeo is drawing an unusually large number of competitors to Carthage. Cattlemen’s Association President Terry Holland said they’d have a total of 325 contestants this year, including 111 barrel racers. He attributes the jump to the fact that things are finally starting up again after COVID-19.
Panola County, TXpanolawatchman.com

47 indicted by Panola County grand jury

A Panola County grand jury returned 47 indictments, 42 unsealed and six sealed in a recent term. William Lee Billingsley, of Beckville, for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of controlled substance penalty group one measuring less than one gram stemming from Dec. 10, 2020 incidents.
Angelina County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Angelina, Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Nacogdoches, Panola, Rusk by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 19:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Do not enter or cross flowing water or water of unknown depth. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Angelina; Cherokee; Gregg; Harrison; Nacogdoches; Panola; Rusk; Sabine; San Augustine; Shelby; Smith FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Arkansas...Louisiana and Texas, including the following areas, in Arkansas, Columbia and Union. In Louisiana, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Caldwell, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant, Jackson, La Salle, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Red River, Sabine, Union, Webster and Winn. In Texas, Angelina, Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Nacogdoches, Panola, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby and Smith. * Until 7 AM CDT Wednesday * Rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches, with isolated higher amounts possible. * Flooding may occur in urban and poor drainage areas. Heavy rainfall may also cause flooding of creeks, streams, and rivers.
Panola County, TXKLTV

Investigation continues into Lake Murvaul fish kill

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) is continuing to investigate and collect water samples on Lake Murvaul in Panola County after a fish kill was reported on April 16. TPWD reports the fish kill appears to be over, since there have been no new...
Panola County, TXpanolawatchman.com

Sheriff's Quarterly Report: Giving thanks at the end of my tenure

Happy Spring to you all! We survived the coldest winter East Texas has experienced in all of my lifetime. We’re seeing the negative results of the sub-zero temps with many plants, trees and flowers that have failed to bloom back this spring. It’s sad to see, but it’s the cycle of nature. We’ve had a beautiful spring so far, and I’m sure the dog days of East Texas summer are right around the corner.
Panola County, TXKLTV

Henderson man dies in Panola County crash

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - From DPS: Yesterday at 1:16 PM, Troopers responded to a fatal crash on US 79 N, approximately three miles east of the city of Carthage in Panola County. The investigator’s preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2014 Volvo truck towing a semi-trailer was...
Panola County, TXpanolawatchman.com

Panola County Commissioners' Court Agenda: May 11, 2021

A regular meeting of the Panola County Commissioners’ Court will take place at 1:30 p.m. on May 11 at the Panola County courthouse. 1. CITIZEN COMMENTS: This is for citizens to comment on any subject not on the current agenda concerning county business. Members of the Court may answer direct questions, but any action from this item must be scheduled on a future agenda.
Panola County, TXfreestonecountytimesonline.com

Panola County Suspect Arrested on Charge of Timber Fraud

Texas A&M Forest Service law enforcement investigators arrested Jacob Twomey of Panola County on Monday, April 26, on a grand jury indictment. Twomey was charged with Timber Purchase as Trustee with Intent to Defraud an amount greater than $500, but less than $20,000 – a state jail felony. The plaintiff...
Carthage, TXpanolawatchman.com

City of Carthage prepares for trash schedule, pick-up changes

Carthage will make the switch to a once-a-week garbage pickup and require residents to use trash carts beginning at the end of the month. The service changes officially take effect May 31, and city officials are asking residents to give the new service changes a chance. "We know there will...
Panola County, TXpanolawatchman.com

Briefs: Panola County deputies make arrest, Blood drive planned

Colorado man arrested for sexual assault of a child. Joshua Robert Jones of Loveland, Colorado was arrested Monday by Panola County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Robert Duncan on warrants for sexual assault child (two counts), sexual assault and prohibited sexual conduct. The warrants stemmed from Larimer County, Colorado. Panola County Sheriff's...