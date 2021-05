In order for Yorktown to thrive, we need to grow. Our population in 2010 was 36,095 and in 2019 it was 36,269 – virtually unchanged, according to the census and town data. We need to continue growing the population and the businesses that support our residents. When you have defined borders and limited open space, growth requires revitalization, especially when you recognize that the core infrastructure was put in place in the 1960s when the population was around 16,000.