Anyone who knows me well will tell you that I'm cheap. I wear that title cheerfully, like a badge of honor. Will I spend money for quality? Yes. Will I spend money for a great ingredient when nothing else will do? Absolutely. But there are times when the substitute is just as good (really) and the cost is a fraction. And there are times when a DIY version of what you can buy in the store is so easy, and so inexpensive — it's legitimately impossible for me to resist the cheaper route. Which brings me to Boursin.