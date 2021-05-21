Due to utility and roadway improvements, 1st Street (WCR 23) will experience a lane closure between 1st Ave and 3rd Ave starting Tuesday, May 25th at 8 am through the end of day Thursday, May 27th.
Due to utility and roadway improvements, 1st Street (WCR 23) will experience a lane closure between 1st Ave and 3rd Ave starting Tuesday, May 25th at 8 am through the end of day Thursday, May 27th. Drivers can expect delays during peak traffic hours and may want to consider alternate routes. As always, please use caution in the project area, and observe traffic control signage and flagger instructions.www.townofseverance.org