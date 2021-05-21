newsbreak-logo
Beverly Hills, CA

Erika Jayne Will Reveal ‘Everything’ About Her Divorce On ‘RHOBH’: ‘She’s Not Hiding Anything’

By Lanae Brody
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 1 day ago
Don’t expect Erika Jayne to keep quiet when her divorce is highlighted during the new season of ‘RHOBH’. We hear she’ll reveal ‘everything’. Erika Jayne, 49, has been in the news constantly since she filed for divorce from now ex-husband Tom Girardi, 81, in Nov. 2020. And since Season 11 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was in the middle of production when news of their split broke, fans will definitely see a lot of what transpired. We also hear that Erika will reveal “everything”, so fans will learn a lot more about the breakup over the next few months. “Erika isn’t afraid of anything being shown on ‘RHOBH’ this season,” a source close to production told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She talks about everything and speaks her truth and stands by it.”

HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

TV Showsbravotv.com

Margaret Josephs Reveals What She Hopes to Resolve at the RHONJ Reunion

Bravo Digital’s Megan Segura and Erik J. Mac bring you exclusive interviews from Bravo HQ, featuring Bravolebs plus expert commentary and behind-the-scenes scoop straight from Bravo execs. New episodes are released every Saturday morning, wherever you get your podcasts. When it comes time to sit down for a reunion, the...
CelebritiesScreenrant.com

RHOBH: Andy Cohen Denies Erika Jayne Refused To Appear On WWHL

Andy Cohen has taken to social media to deny that Erika Jayne from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has refused to appear on Watch What Happens Live unless she had pre-selected questions. RHOBH season 13 will be premiering this Wednesday, and it will mainly focus on Erika's recent divorce from her husband of 21 years, Tom Girardi, as well as their legal woes. Erika is rumored to be diving deep into her past with Tom, and she does not plan on holding anything back.
CelebritiesRadar Online.com

'RHOBH' Star Erika Jayne's $13 Million Mansion Hits The Market In Attempt To Pay Off Estranged Husband’s Massive Debt

Erika Jayne's stunning mansion has officially hit the market!. The 49-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is selling the sprawling 10,277-square-foot mansion she once lived in with her estranged husband, Thomas Girardi. As Radar exclusively reported, the four-bedroom, six-bathroom home was believed to be worth $16 million but it's...
Relationship Adviceimdb.com

Kristin Cavallari Reveals How She Feels About Marriage Following Jay Cutler Divorce

Kristin Cavallari is single for now, and she's planning to be a bit more careful when dating than she has in the past. The 34-year-old Very Cavallari alum appeared on the Scrubbing In podcast on Monday, May 17, where she told co-hosts Becca Tilley and Tanya Rad that she doesn't plan to introduce a partner to her three children—Camden, 8, Jaxon, 7, and Saylor, 5—until she's sure the couple is in it for the long haul. Kristin and Jay Cutler, the father of her kids, filed for divorce in April 2020 after 10 years of marriage. "It's going to take the guy I marry next for me to introduce them to my kids," the reality TV mainstay admitted. "My kids will not...
TV & VideosScreenrant.com

RHOBH: Garcelle Beauvais & Lisa Rinna's Feud Timeline

After knowing each other for more than two decades, Lisa Rinna and Garcelle Beauvais from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills became involved in an ugly, ongoing feud. When Garcelle joined the show last season, she never thought Lisa would be the one to turn on her. Even though Garcelle was introduced to the cast through Denise Richards, who departed from the series last year, she had a longstanding friendship with Lisa long before she came on the show.
Designers & CollectionsScreenrant.com

RHOBH: Everything We Know About Garcelle Beauvais' New Jewelry Line

Shortly before The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 11 premiere aired on May 19, Garcelle Beauvais announced her new jewelry line. The actress has always been a hustler in the entertainment industry, much like her costar Lisa Rinna, with whom she is currently feuding. Besides her newfound career as a jewelry designer, Garcelle is a reality star, actress, and talk show host. Garcelle can truly do it all.
Beverly Hills, CArealityblurb.com

Tom Girardi’s Ex Clients Call Out Erika Jayne for Flaunting Wealth on RHOBH as They Are Owed Millions, Plus Erika’s Memoir Ghostwriter Addresses Thomas’ Alleged Crimes and If She Had Knowledge

Thomas Girardi‘s former clients aren’t happy about the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. While longtime fans of the series are looking forward to catching up with the women and their over-the-top lifestyles, many of the attorney’s former clients, some of whom are owed millions, feel that the Bravo reality series is a complete smack in the face.
Celebritiesbravotv.com

Lisa Rinna Confirms She Met Scott Disick

When the Season 11 trailer for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills dropped, there were many life updates from the cast being shared that will be featured in the season. Among the news was the fact that Lisa Rinna's daughter, Amelia Grey Hamlin, was hanging out with her "friend Scott" (aka Scott Disick).
Trouble Relationshipimdb.com

Jana Kramer Reveals the "Craziest Revelation" About Her Mental Health Amid Mike Caussin Divorce

Jana Kramer is picking up on signs that let her know she's where she needs to be. The 37-year-old One Tree Hill alum, who filed for divorce from Mike Caussin after nearly six years of marriage, took to her Whine Down podcast on Sunday, May 16 to describe her surprise that the anxiety she has dealt with in the past has seemingly disappeared in the weeks since the couple split. As Jana told guest Keo Motsepe, she previously would find herself waking up halfway through the night and struggling with anxiety. "I still wake up in the middle of the night, but I don't have anxiety anymore," she continued. "Since exiting this relationship, I don't have any more...