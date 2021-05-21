newsbreak-logo
Homeless

▶️ Nonprofit helping pets of the homeless gets big donation after Reddit post

By Hannah Sievert
centraloregondaily.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn unexpected gift, beginning with a post on the internet. “I just happened to open our CAMP email and saw a donation via PayPal for $2,000,” Bend resident Johannah Johnson said. It all started when a friend of Johnson’s posted on Reddit about her nonprofit, called CAMP. CAMP, which stands...

centraloregondaily.com
#Homelessness#Homeless People#Charity#Community Care#Free People#Bend#Donation#Veterinary Care#Companionship#Money#Medical#Internet#Love#Camp
