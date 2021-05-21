newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Angels Camp, CA

The 2021 Angels Camp Farmers Market Season Starts Tonight!

By admin
Pine Tree
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAngels Camp, CA…Certified Farmers Market located downtown Angels Camp at Utica Park, off Main Street. Find us Friday evenings from 5pm to dusk, from tonight thru September. Fill up the fridge with local foods- because they taste better, are healthier, last longer, and promote a sustainable local economy! This evening Utica Park we will welcome a great lineup of vendors, live music by The Frozen Radicals, delicious dinner and dessert options, a market bag raffle, and all of you great customers! Please contact Market Manager: Sarah Wiebe (209)822-8707 angelscampfarmersmarket@gmail.com.

thepinetree.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Food & Drinks
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Angels Camp, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Foods#Dessert#Food Drink#Tonight#Street Vendors#Live Music#The Frozen Radicals#Farmers#Friday Evenings#Dinner#Dusk#Utica Park#Taste#Main Street#Market#Frozen#2021 Angels
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Economy
News Break
Grocery & Supermaket
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
California Stateattractionsmagazine.com

Mineshaft Coaster is the first mountain coaster in California

The new Mineshaft Coaster at the year-round family entertainment center Alpine Slide in Big Bear Lake, Calif., is the first and only mountain coaster in the state. The all-new coaster designed by Wiegand Sports USA — the world’s market leader in the mountain coaster industry — uses a six-tube stainless steel rail system built directly into the mountainside and stretches 5,300 feet (over one mile) as it hugs the natural curves of the landscape.
Angels Camp, CAPine Tree

Lilly Butler is the 2021 Calaveras Saddle Queen

Angels Camp, CA…(Frogtown, USA)…Thursday the first day of the Fair & Frog Jump is always one of the busiest. With the Youth Parade in the morning, the Saddle Queen in the afternoon & Miss Calaveras at night. The Calaveras Saddle Queen contestants compete in several categories including Miss Phtogenic, Miss Congeniality, Written Test, Speech, Appearance, Horsemanship, & More…
Angels Camp, CAPine Tree

The 2021 Calaveras Homecoming Opening Ceremony

Angels Camp, CA…(Frogtown, USA)…Just before the Miss Calaveras Pageant an opening ceremony and ribbon cutting was held. Former Fair Director Bob Trinchero was honored and the Westberg family. A few photos and video of the Opening Ceremony is below…. The 2021 Calaveras Homecoming Opening Ceremony added by admin on May...
Sonora, CAmymotherlode.com

Farmers Markets And More Weekend Events

This weekend and there are several outdoor events planned in the Mother Lode. As reported here the Calaveras County Homecoming begins today. This year’s theme is “Back in the Saddle.” Tickets are only being sold at the door. On Friday from 10 AM to 4 PM there will be an...
Angels Camp, CAPine Tree

The 2021 Miss Calaveras Full Pageant Video

Angels Camp, CA…(Frogtown, CA)….Acadia Moes is Your 2021 Miss Calaveras lead a wonderful field of contestants. the full video is below and we are working on our full story with 100 plus photos, etc…. Contestant #2 Paytin Curran. Contestant #3 Taylor Wilden. Contestant #4 Cecelia Green. Contestant #5 Annaliese Hamari.
Angels Camp, CACalaveras Enterprise

Murphys museum finds new home in Angels Camp

Editor’s note: Noah Berner is a member of the board of the Old Timers Museum. Although the Old Timers Museum in Murphys had to close recently, the museum’s extensive collection has found a new home in Angels Camp. Over the course of several months, Old Timers Museum board members and...
Angels Camp, CAPine Tree

Frog Jump Youth Parade Kicks Off Calaveras Homecoming & Frog Jump!

Angels Camp, CA…(Frogtown, USA)…For 2021 the Frog Jump Youth was moved from its traditional route down Hwy 49 in Angels Camp to the Calaveras County Fairgrounds. These changes were driven by a virus called Covid. Not sure if you have heard of it or not. The great thing is that for 2021 the show goes on! For 2021 the show was a non-motorized parade and it was a great way to get the Calaveras Homecomming & Frog Jump underway. We have full parade video and a few photos below…
Calaveras County, CAmymotherlode.com

Calaveras County Homecoming Getting Underway

Angels Camp, CA — The four-day Calaveras County Homecoming runs today through Sunday at the fairgrounds in Angels Camp. Fair CEO Laurie Giannini says it is a reimagined version of the annual fair event. “We will have frog jumping, arena events, livestock shows, junior exhibits, a museum on the grounds, a small kiddie carnival, shopping and of course fair food.”
Calaveras County, CACalaveras Enterprise

Two queens, 4 princesses crowned at the Calaveras County Homecoming

Royalty reigned supreme at the Calaveras County Homecoming Thursday night, with the community jumping “Back in the Saddle” to crown the 2021 Miss Calaveras and Saddle Queen. Libertas Academy senior Acadia Moes, 16, of Angels Camp, came in first-place out of eight contestants in the 83rd Miss Calaveras pageant. The...
Angels Camp, CAPine Tree

Utica Park was Filled as Leila & Pink Flower Take the 2021 ACBA Jr. Frog Jump

Angels Camp, CA…One of the greatest joys we have had in the 16+ years of The Pine Tree is covering our local parades, events & especially the Frog Jump! It combines Gold Rush history, Americana & Small town fun a great string of events. It is also reliably the one weekend each year that Calaveras is a national and international news event to see if Rosie the Ribiter world record will hold for another year. After a long covid year the frogs are rested and ready to go and if the Jr. Jump was any indicator then the Frog Jump finals this coming Sunday will be hopping. We have photos, video & results below. As the winners Leila & her Frog Pink Flower qualified for the Frog Jump Finals on Sunday!
Calaveras County, CACalaveras Enterprise

Meet the 2021 Calaveras Saddle Queen contestants

These Calaveras County cowgirls will be getting “Back in the Saddle” Thursday in the fairgrounds arena, riding for the illustrious Saddle Queen title. “Macy is a member of SCHA and Clements Lucky 7. She is an active member of the San Joaquin Valley Rangers where in 2020 she earned a novice 4D Barrel Racing Award. Macy also rides with CGA. Besides her horse activities, Macy is also a member of S3DA and the National Field Archery Association. She shoots for Lodi Bowmen. Macy’s goals include becoming a history teacher and promoting awareness of the missing and murdered indigenous women crisis. Macy would like to become Miss Calaveras Saddle Queen in the hopes of inspiring other young women to promote equine sport and their western heritage.”
Calaveras County, CASacramento Magazine

Amador County Fair Wine Competition

On May 1, the 2021 Amador County Fair Wine Competition took place in Plymouth. More than 350 wines were submitted by more than 40 wineries, representing the growing regions of Calaveras County, Amador County, Shenandoah Valley, Fiddletown, El Dorado County, Fair Play and the all-encompassing Sierra Foothill AVA (American Viticultural Area).
Angels Camp, CAPine Tree

The 2021 Junior Frog Jump is May 8th at Utica Park!

Angels Camp, CA…We are excited to bring back this long standing event! Bring the kiddos and come jump a frog! Open to Kids through 8th Grade. Frogs will be provided or you may bring your own BULLFROG *Must be at least 4″ from nose to tail. $2 per jump, 1 jump per participant. Prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place, all jumpers get a certificate. Food and Beverages on Site so bring a blanket and enjoy a picnic in the park! COVID-19 Precautions in place. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing. This is a sanctioned Frog Jump. Winner qualifies for the Frog Jump Finals on May 16 at 3pm.
Tuolumne, CAmymotherlode.com

The Birds Are Back At This Year’s Fairs

Sonora, CA – It has been two years since kids have had a chance to show off their birds at both the Tuolumne and Calaveras county fairs. Not due to the Covid pandemic but the highly contagious Virulent Newcastle disease, a fatal viral disease affecting the respiratory, nervous and digestive systems of birds and poultry. It had plagued the state since 2019 and continued through the beginning of last year, as reported here.
Angels Camp, CAmymotherlode.com

Calaveras County Homecoming Next Week

Angels Camp, CA — A reimagined popular community event is coming up in Calaveras County next week, and it will be previewed on Mother Lode Views. The third weekend in May is typically the “Calaveras County Fair and Jumping Frog Jubilee.” Because the state had not put out guidance for fairs in the months ahead of this year’s event, the organizers made changes to this year’s celebration and are calling it the “Calaveras County Homecoming.” It will have many of the similar elements of past annual fairs, like the frog jump, Miss Calaveras Pageant, vendors and all of the fair food. However, there will be new health protocols and other related efforts to keep visitors safe.
Calaveras County, CAPine Tree

Grover Anderson, Live at Calaveras County Homecoming May 15 at 6 p.m. on Main Stage

Angels Camp, CA..(Frogtown, USA)…For years, Grover Anderson wrestled with his commitment to holding a day job. Always eager to pursue a career as a singer-songwriter, the desire to start and support a family landed one all-important notch higher on life’s priority list. For the last six years he’s been making both work—teaching high school English & drama in his small mountain town, building a devout local following, and touring the US in the summer. He released four albums and played in 23 states, yet still he wondered if he’d given short shrift to a dream. Then 2020 happened, and as he witnessed the hardships endured by career performers, Grover had never felt more fortunate to hold a secondary gig.