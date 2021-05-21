newsbreak-logo
Get your own SSV Normandy SR1 in No Man’s Sky—but only for a limited time

By Mollie L Patterson
egmnow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA mysterious expedition lead to one heck of an Easter egg: the arrival of the SSV Normandy SR1 from Mass Effect in the world of No Man’s Sky. “We are thrilled and flattered that BioWare and EA let us pay tribute in this way,” reads the new blog post from Hello Games co-founder Sean Murray. “As huge fans of the series, it’s a lovely moment for sci-fi fans. Like everyone else we’ve been rediscovering the amazing universe of Mass Effect through the release of the Legendary Edition. I still have chills every time I see this incredibly iconic ship warping in, and was delighted to see so many people have the same reaction.”

