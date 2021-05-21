Reigning champs draw on experience in Stanley Cup playoffs

The best time of the year is finally here! The weather is getting warmer; fans are back in NHL arenas and the battle for the Stanley Cup begins tonight!. It’s been one heck of a year for not just the players, coaches, management, and NHL team staff, but even for us media covering the game basically through Zoom thanks to COVID. Of course, not to be forgotten, you the fans as well and to say the Stanley Cup Playoffs is a welcome respite, would be an understatement. I know I speak for everyone at National Hockey Now in saying that we really appreciate your support, subscriptions, clicks, and passion for the game. …even when it’s shown in anger towards us! Thank you!