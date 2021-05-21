The Best Camping Gifts for Couples Who Love to Cook

Recipes Moroccan Chickpea and Quinoa Salad Makes 1 serving ½ cup quinoa, cooked and dehydrated ¼ cup dried chickpeas, cooked or canned and dehydrated 1 tablespoon pistachios ¼ cup raisins 2 teaspoons chopped dried carrot 1 teaspoon diced dried red bell pepper 1 teaspoon minced dried onion 1 teaspoon dried parsley flakes 1 teaspoon Marrakech Spice Blend (see recipe below) 1 packet (⅛ teaspoon) True Lemon powder ⅛ teaspoon salt Black pepper, to taste Trail staple: 1 tablespoon olive oil ½ teaspoon lemon oil (optional) At home: Combine the dry ingredients in a bag. In camp: Add enough hot water to cover the dry ingredients. Start with ½ to 1 cup. Stir well to moisten throughout. Rehydrate for 10-20 minutes until softened and let cool. Water may be added at the previous meal (i.e., add water at breakfast to be ready by lunch). Add more water, to taste, if desired. Add olive oil at the end. Marrakech Spice Blend Makes about 3 servings of 1 teaspoon each 1 teaspoon ground ginger 1 teaspoon paprika ½ teaspoon cinnamon ½ teaspoon coriander ¼ teaspoon cumin Senegalese Peanut Soup Makes 1 serving ¼ cup freeze-dried chicken ¼ cup peanuts, chopped 4 tablespoons peanut butter powder 1½ tablespoons tomato powder ½ teaspoon chicken or vegetable bouillon (see recipe below) 1 teaspoon ground ginger 1 teaspoon dried cilantro 1 teaspoon minced dried onion ¼ teaspoon garlic powder ⅛ teaspoon salt Black pepper, to taste Trail staple: 1 tablespoon olive oil At home: Combine all the dry ingredients in a bag. In camp: Add 1 cup of hot water to dry ingredients. Add olive oil. Stir well to moisten throughout. Rehydrate for 10-20 minutes until softened. Add more hot water, to taste, if desired. Vegetarian Bouillon Makes 1 serving 2 tablespoons nutritional yeast 1 tablespoon sea salt 1 tablespoon dried parsley 1 teaspoon celery seed 1 teaspoon dried dill weed 1 teaspoon onion powder ½ teaspoon thyme ½ teaspoon garlic powder ½ teaspoon black pepper Use 1 teaspoon per 1 cup (8 ounces) water. Calories 4; Carbohydrate 0 g; Protein 0 g; Fat 0 g; Sodium 423 mg. To reduce sodium, reduce or omit salt. Indonesian Chicken Noodles Makes 1 serving 1 serving of ramen (½ or 1 block, depending on brand) or 2 ounces of other Asian noodles (discard the spice blend) ½ freeze-dried chicken ⅛ cup chopped peanuts 1 teaspoon roasted flax seeds 1 teaspoon chia seeds ¼ cup dried shredded cabbage 3 tablespoons freeze-dried mixed vegetables 3 dried shiitake mushrooms, sliced thinly 2 tablespoons peanut butter powder 1 tablespoon coconut cream powder 1-2 teaspoons Thai Spice Blend (see recipe below) 1 packet (⅛ teaspoon) True Lemon powder ⅛ teaspoon salt Trail staple: Olive oil (optional) At home: Combine all the dry ingredients in a bag. Keep the nuts separate in a small bag to maintain their crunchiness. In camp: Add enough hot water to cover the dry ingredients. Start with ½ to 1 cup. Add olive oil, if using. Stir well to moisten throughout. Rehydrate for 10-20 minutes until softened. Add more hot water, to taste, if desired. Add the peanuts. Thai Spice Blend Makes 3 to 7 servings of 1 to 2 teaspoons each 2 teaspoons paprika 1 teaspoon ground coriander ½ teaspoon ground cumin ½ teaspoon ground ginger ½ teaspoon dry mustard ½ teaspoon dried basil ½ teaspoon curry ¼ teaspoon cayenne powder or red pepper flakes (optional) ¼ teaspoon garlic powder ¼ teaspoon black pepper.