Hipstory: Pop Culture Gets Political
Political cartoons have fueled Western social discourse since their introduction in the 18th century newspapers. The advent of social media ushered in a new golden age for the medium. No event, no person, no subject is off limits online today. One viral image can turn someone into a media celebrity in their own right. Shepard Fairey has amassed over a million followers thanks to that iconic Hope poster of Barack Obama. Edgar Artis has created an instantly recognizable and widely copied visual style while still a fashion student. Illustrators now have the power to share captivating stories with huge audiences. Israeli artist Amit Shimoni launched his project HIPSTORY in 2014.www.forbes.com