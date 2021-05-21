Hipstory: Pop Culture Gets Political

The site of coronations and royal weddings, the storied abbey has set up a vaccination hub in its Poets’ Corner where literary luminaries such as Charles Dickens, Geoffrey Chaucer and Jane Austen are buried or memorialised. The clinic, which opened in March, will be open twice a week until at least the end of June and has capacity for up to 800 vaccinations per day. Actor and broadcaster Stephen Fry was among the first residents to have been vaccinated within the abbey, gushing over the experience of being jabbed “under the eye of the poets… and a dozen sleeping kings and queens” to his Twitter followers. westminster-abbey.org.