Chris Hemsworth’s Voice Is Extra Soothing in Centr’s New Learn to Meditate Series

It's hard to believe that it's been 10 years since the first Thor movie first came out. Back then, the Marvel Cinematic Universe was just starting to shape up, with only Iron-Man, Iron-Man 2, and The Incredible Hulk under the studio's belt. Since it was only the third Marvel movie to introduce a new superhero from the comic books via a solo title, the expectations for it were naturally high. In order for it to really connect with its fans, everything needed to be right, from the storyline, the visual effects, and most importantly, the casting.