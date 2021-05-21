Chris Hemsworth’s Voice Is Extra Soothing in Centr’s New Learn to Meditate Series
Back in 2019, Marvel Cinematic Universe star Chris Hemsworth launched his own app called Centr with the goal "to build a program that takes the guesswork and excuses out of training, eating and living well." In honor of World Meditation Day, Centr just launched a new series called Learn to Meditate which features Hemsworth's soothing voice. The actor took to Instagram today to share a little clip of his recording session, and it's got us feeling relaxed already!comicbook.com