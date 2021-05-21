LSP release Ronald Green timeline and body camera videos

The Louisiana State Police have released their investigative timeline as well as the body camera videos for the 2019 death of motorist Ronald Greene.

According to a release from LSP, although the investigation into the death of Ronald Greene remains under review by federal and state authorities, it has obtained authority to release the entirety of the incident videos and facts related to the investigative timeline and process.

While the premature release of investigative files and video evidence can have a negative effect on the criminal justice proceedings of any investigation, LSP says in the release that it remains confident in the judicial system and fair review of this incident and continues to offer our full cooperation.

Below are detailed timelines of the incident, links to the full unredacted body camera videos, and notable facts being misrepresented in the media forum, states LSP.

Viewers are cautioned about the graphic nature, language, and content of the videos.

Video Links can be obtained from the LSP You Tube page using the following link:



Lt. Clary Body Worn Camera Video 1: https://youtu.be/U2gebKPPQnI Video 2: https://youtu.be/KpY-m3K8Gdw Video 3: https://youtu.be/XPnLOal71UI

Lt. Clary In-car Camera: https://youtu.be/icFO2qvjE0s

Trooper Hollingsworth Body Worn Camera Video 1: https://youtu.be/zzbF1yElnto Video 2: https://youtu.be/_YAgTZrp9cY

Trooper York Body Worn Camera: https://youtu.be/ZbPWcB9bkr8

Trooper York In-Car Camera: https://youtu.be/ndfEElygshc

Trooper DeMoss Body Worn Camera: https://youtu.be/BexYcAwQx70

Ronald Greene In-Custody Death Investigative Timeline:

05/10/19 - 0045 Troop F Commander notified of Troop F pursuit/confrontation with Greene

05/10/19 - 0122 Troop F Commander notified of Greene’s passing, responds along with Bureau of Investigations (BOI)

05/10/19 - 0241 BOI Commander confirms that LSP Criminal Investigations Division Monroe Field Office (CID-Monroe) is enroute to investigate

05/10/19 - 0544 Troop F Commander posts Command Duty Journal entry

05/10/19 - KNOE, KTVE, Monroe News Star post stories citing LSP as source noting pursuit, struggle, and death

05/10/19 - CID-Monroe immediately commences investigation

08/20/19 - CID-Monroe submits case to the Lincoln Parish DA

09/09/19 - CID-Monroe follows up with DA, nothing further needed

02/20/20 - CID-Monroe provides case file to DOJ/FBI

August of 2020 - Lincoln DA finishes LSP case review; however, he reserves right to revisit pending DOJ review therefore case remains open

08/25/20 - Appointing Authority directs Internal Affairs to begin Admin Investigation into Use of Force

Disciplinary Findings:

Hollingsworth

Trooper Hollingsworth sustained on the below violations with final disciplinary decision of Termination

Body-Worn Camera and In-Car Camera Systems Use of Force Unsatisfactory Performance Conduct Unbecoming an Officer Lawful Orders

Prior to Termination, Hollingsworth succumbs to injuries sustained in a motor vehicle crash

DeMoss

Trooper DeMoss sustained on the below violations and received a Letter of Counseling and Letter of Reprimand:



Courtesy Body Worn Camera/In-Car Camera Systems

Trooper DeMoss has been notified of the Department’s intent to terminate and remains on leave pending the conclusion of disciplinary proceedings related to a separate excessive use of force investigation. These actions are in compliance with the rules of the State Police Commission.

York

Trooper York sustained the below violations and received a 50-hour suspension:



Treatment of Prisoners in Custody Body Worn Camera/In-Car Camera System Activation

Trooper York served his suspension and returned to active duty pending the outcome of the review by federal and state authorities.

ICD May 10 th Media Reports

THE NEWS STAR (Published May 10 th , 4:27pm)

WM man dies after high-speed chase, struggle with troopers

Ashley Mott

A West Monroe man is dead following a multi-parish high-speed chase with law enforcement.

According to Louisiana State Police Public Information Officer Michael Reichardt, the chase started near the University of Louisiana Monroe around 12 a.m. Friday.

Troopers attempted to pull over Ronald Greene, age 49, on DeSiard Street near the university.

Greene allegedly sped away, and a chase continued for over 20 miles until Green wrecked near the intersection of Louisiana 2 and Highway 143 in Union Parish.

After the wreck, troopers allegedly attempted to take Greene into custody. An altercation with troopers allegedly followed until Greene was handcuffed.

According to LSP, Greene became unresponsive after emergency responders arrived on the scene and died on the way to the hospital.

An autopsy and toxicology tests are being performed on Greene. Results are not yet available.

KNOE (Published May 10 th , 3:08pm)

West Monroe man dies after high speed chase

Police say a man is dead after a high-speed chase that started in Ouachita Parish and ended with a crash in Union Parish.

According to Louisiana State Police, the chase began around midnight Friday, May 10, near the University of Louisiana at Monroe.

Police say the suspect, 49-year-old Ronald Greene, of West Monroe, was on Highway 80 near the school when state troopers tried to pull him over. Police say Greene refused to pull over and instead sped away, leading them on a chase that went for 20-25 miles and into Union Parish on Hwy.143.

As LSP was pursuing him, he crashed his vehicle near La. Hwy. 2 and Hwy. 143 in Union Parish. This place is also known as Crossroads.

After he crashed, troopers say they tried to take him into custody, but he became combative. A struggle ensued, and he was then handcuffed.

Police say when EMS arrived on the scene, he became unresponsive.

Greene died on the way to the hospital.

Police say toxicology tests and an autopsy are being performed. The results are pending.

KTVE (Published May 10 th , 09:39pm)

West Monroe man dies after high-speed chase, struggle with troopers

by: ALLISON BRUHL

MONROE, La. (The News-Star) – (5/10/19)

According to our partners at The News-Star, a West Monroe man is dead following a multi-parish high-speed chase with law enforcement.

According to Louisiana State Police Public Information Officer Michael Reichardt, the chase started near the University of Louisiana Monroe around 12 a.m. Friday.

Troopers attempted to pull over Ronald Greene, age 49, on DeSiard Street near the university.

Greene allegedly sped away, and a chase continued for over 20 miles until Green wrecked near the intersection of Louisiana 2 and Highway 143 in Union Parish.

Read more at The News-Star.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel