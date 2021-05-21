LSP release Ronald Green timeline and body camera videos
The Louisiana State Police have released their investigative timeline as well as the body camera videos for the 2019 death of motorist Ronald Greene.
According to a release from LSP, although the investigation into the death of Ronald Greene remains under review by federal and state authorities, it has obtained authority to release the entirety of the incident videos and facts related to the investigative timeline and process.
While the premature release of investigative files and video evidence can have a negative effect on the criminal justice proceedings of any investigation, LSP says in the release that it remains confident in the judicial system and fair review of this incident and continues to offer our full cooperation.
Below are detailed timelines of the incident, links to the full unredacted body camera videos, and notable facts being misrepresented in the media forum, states LSP.
Viewers are cautioned about the graphic nature, language, and content of the videos.
Video Links can be obtained from the LSP You Tube page using the following link:
- Lt. Clary Body Worn Camera
- Video 1: https://youtu.be/U2gebKPPQnI
- Video 2: https://youtu.be/KpY-m3K8Gdw
- Video 3: https://youtu.be/XPnLOal71UI
- Lt. Clary In-car Camera: https://youtu.be/icFO2qvjE0s
- Trooper Hollingsworth Body Worn Camera
- Video 1: https://youtu.be/zzbF1yElnto
- Video 2: https://youtu.be/_YAgTZrp9cY
- Trooper York Body Worn Camera: https://youtu.be/ZbPWcB9bkr8
- Trooper York In-Car Camera: https://youtu.be/ndfEElygshc
- Trooper DeMoss Body Worn Camera: https://youtu.be/BexYcAwQx70
Ronald Greene In-Custody Death Investigative Timeline:
- 05/10/19 - 0045 Troop F Commander notified of Troop F pursuit/confrontation with Greene
- 05/10/19 - 0122 Troop F Commander notified of Greene’s passing, responds along with Bureau of Investigations (BOI)
- 05/10/19 - 0241 BOI Commander confirms that LSP Criminal Investigations Division Monroe Field Office (CID-Monroe) is enroute to investigate
- 05/10/19 - 0544 Troop F Commander posts Command Duty Journal entry
- 05/10/19 - KNOE, KTVE, Monroe News Star post stories citing LSP as source noting pursuit, struggle, and death
- 05/10/19 - CID-Monroe immediately commences investigation
- 08/20/19 - CID-Monroe submits case to the Lincoln Parish DA
- 09/09/19 - CID-Monroe follows up with DA, nothing further needed
- 02/20/20 - CID-Monroe provides case file to DOJ/FBI
- August of 2020 - Lincoln DA finishes LSP case review; however, he reserves right to revisit pending DOJ review therefore case remains open
- 08/25/20 - Appointing Authority directs Internal Affairs to begin Admin Investigation into Use of Force
Disciplinary Findings:
Hollingsworth
Trooper Hollingsworth sustained on the below violations with final disciplinary decision of Termination
- Body-Worn Camera and In-Car Camera Systems
- Use of Force
- Unsatisfactory Performance
- Conduct Unbecoming an Officer
- Lawful Orders
Prior to Termination, Hollingsworth succumbs to injuries sustained in a motor vehicle crash
DeMoss
Trooper DeMoss sustained on the below violations and received a Letter of Counseling and Letter of Reprimand:
- Courtesy
- Body Worn Camera/In-Car Camera Systems
Trooper DeMoss has been notified of the Department’s intent to terminate and remains on leave pending the conclusion of disciplinary proceedings related to a separate excessive use of force investigation. These actions are in compliance with the rules of the State Police Commission.
York
Trooper York sustained the below violations and received a 50-hour suspension:
- Treatment of Prisoners in Custody
- Body Worn Camera/In-Car Camera System Activation
Trooper York served his suspension and returned to active duty pending the outcome of the review by federal and state authorities.
ICD May 10 th Media Reports
THE NEWS STAR (Published May 10 th , 4:27pm)
WM man dies after high-speed chase, struggle with troopers
Ashley Mott
A West Monroe man is dead following a multi-parish high-speed chase with law enforcement.
According to Louisiana State Police Public Information Officer Michael Reichardt, the chase started near the University of Louisiana Monroe around 12 a.m. Friday.
Troopers attempted to pull over Ronald Greene, age 49, on DeSiard Street near the university.
Greene allegedly sped away, and a chase continued for over 20 miles until Green wrecked near the intersection of Louisiana 2 and Highway 143 in Union Parish.
After the wreck, troopers allegedly attempted to take Greene into custody. An altercation with troopers allegedly followed until Greene was handcuffed.
According to LSP, Greene became unresponsive after emergency responders arrived on the scene and died on the way to the hospital.
An autopsy and toxicology tests are being performed on Greene. Results are not yet available.
KNOE (Published May 10 th , 3:08pm)
West Monroe man dies after high speed chase
Police say a man is dead after a high-speed chase that started in Ouachita Parish and ended with a crash in Union Parish.
According to Louisiana State Police, the chase began around midnight Friday, May 10, near the University of Louisiana at Monroe.
Police say the suspect, 49-year-old Ronald Greene, of West Monroe, was on Highway 80 near the school when state troopers tried to pull him over. Police say Greene refused to pull over and instead sped away, leading them on a chase that went for 20-25 miles and into Union Parish on Hwy.143.
As LSP was pursuing him, he crashed his vehicle near La. Hwy. 2 and Hwy. 143 in Union Parish. This place is also known as Crossroads.
After he crashed, troopers say they tried to take him into custody, but he became combative. A struggle ensued, and he was then handcuffed.
Police say when EMS arrived on the scene, he became unresponsive.
Greene died on the way to the hospital.
Police say toxicology tests and an autopsy are being performed. The results are pending.
KTVE (Published May 10 th , 09:39pm)
West Monroe man dies after high-speed chase, struggle with troopers
by: ALLISON BRUHL
MONROE, La. (The News-Star) – (5/10/19)
According to our partners at The News-Star, a West Monroe man is dead following a multi-parish high-speed chase with law enforcement.
According to Louisiana State Police Public Information Officer Michael Reichardt, the chase started near the University of Louisiana Monroe around 12 a.m. Friday.
Troopers attempted to pull over Ronald Greene, age 49, on DeSiard Street near the university.
Greene allegedly sped away, and a chase continued for over 20 miles until Green wrecked near the intersection of Louisiana 2 and Highway 143 in Union Parish.
------------------------------------------------------------
