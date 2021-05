He wrote a play called Last Out, which he took on the road and performed with his all-veteran/family members crew in 22 cities across the country. When covid hit, it shut down the tour and he began production to turn it into a film - think Hamilton from Broadway to Disney. He's releasing it Memorial Day with a goal of reaching 1 million viewers. Then there will be a nationwide release on Sept. 11 to commemorate the 20 year anniversary of 9/11 and also when President Biden plans to withdraw troops from Afghanistan, making those service members the "Last Out" of the war. To reach the Memorial Day goal, we're asking people to step up and host watch parties (either virtually or in-person).