newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kosciusko County, IN

County Firemen Show Appreciation For Donors, Recognize Life Savers

By David Slone
Times-Union Newspaper
 2 days ago

NORTH WEBSTER – Firefighters save lives and homes not only by dousing flames, but also by providing medical attention. Tools and equipment help them do their jobs, and Thursday night, the Kosciusko County Firemen’s Association recognized the donors who helped provide equipment that will save people’s lives and property – three Ramsfan VX PowerStream ventilation fans and Autopulse devices for each fire department in Kosciusko County.

timesuniononline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
City
Mentone, IN
State
Iowa State
Local
Indiana Government
City
Silver Lake, IN
Kosciusko County, IN
Government
Kosciusko County, IN
Society
City
North Webster, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Society
City
Winona Lake, IN
Warsaw, IN
Society
City
Warsaw, IN
Warsaw, IN
Government
City
Atwood, IN
County
Kosciusko County, IN
City
Syracuse, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Firemen#Volunteer Firefighters#Donors#Community Schools#Health Savings#Recognize Life Savers#Vx Powerstream#Autopulse#Kcfa#G G#Grace College#Titus 2#Wlfd#Madison Elementary School#The K21 Health Foundation#Ems#Tigers#Responders#Wwft Ems Chief
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Politics
News Break
Jobs
Related
Kosciusko County, INTimes-Union Newspaper

Local Church Purchases Ministry Headquarters

Mission Point Community Church recently purchased the former grounds of CE National as a new ministry headquarters. The 3.6-acre property, located at 1003 Presidential Drive, Winona Lake, includes a conference/event center, two office buildings and two heated outbuildings, according to a news release from Mission Point Community Church. “Our dream...
Times-Union Newspaper

Public Occurrences 5.18.2021

The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 6:42 p.m. Saturday - Justin B. Rogers, 26, of 503 N. Jefferson St., Silver Lake, arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia. Bond: $5,250. • 6:58 p.m. Saturday - Christopher A. Jayne, 29, of...
Kosciusko County, INTimes-Union Newspaper

KEYS Awarded $12,500 Grant

Kosciusko Endowment Youth Services (KEYS), the youth philanthropy group at the Kosciusko County Community Foundation, recently was awarded a $12,500 grant from the Dekko Foundation. These funds will be put toward KEYS grant-making efforts, which aim to improve education in Kosciusko County through supporting meaningful and innovative projects from teachers...
Kosciusko County, INinkfreenews.com

Area Accident Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accident:. 10:25 p.m. Tuesday, May 11, East CR 350N east of North CR 925E, North Webster. Driver: Easton M. Adkins, 19, West Tidewater Trail, Columbia City. Adkins appeared to have been traveling eastbound on CR 350N east of CR 925E, North Webster. While traveling eastbound, his vehicle approached a dead-end roadway with a dirt barrier. According to tire tracks, it appeared as if he noticed the dead-end roadway too late and swerved to miss the dirt barrier. His vehicle left the south side of CR 350 and struck multiple trees before coming to a rest. Adkins suffered extensive incapacitating injuries and was found unconscious by responding officers. He was tended to by responding medics and later transported by air ambulance for further treatment. Kosciusko County F.A.C.T. responded to the scene. While on scene, a witness, who identified herself as Makayla Radcliff, arrived and said she is Adkins’ girlfriend. She said prior to the crash, she left his residence to return to her home, located in Fort Wayne. While traveling, she became lost somewhere in Noble County and called Adkins for assistance. After using her mobile phone to share her location, Adkins left his residence to find her so he could provide directions. During this time, Radcliff said her sister Miranda Radcliff was involved in a telephone call with Adkins as they were both attempting to provide assistance due to her being lost. During this call, it was reported that Miranda Radcliff heard a loud “crashing” sound, and Adkins stopped responding to her. Friends then used Snapchat’s GPS function to locate Adkins and inform first responders as to where he was located. Damage: Up to $25,000.
Kosciusko County, INTimes-Union Newspaper

Public Occurrences

The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 10:13 a.m. Friday - Charles L. Kreider, 31, of 4265 S. CR 1150W, Mentone, arrested for resisting law enforcement, driving while suspended, escape and burglary. Bond: $16,000. • 3:38 p.m. Friday - Gene M. Poe, 37,...
Kosciusko County, INinkfreenews.com

Area Police Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 1:53 p.m. Sunday, May 16, 13800 block SR 19, Nappanee. Report of fraud. 12:39 p.m. Saturday, May 16, 11100 block Ideal Beach Drive, Syracuse. Theft of boat lifts valued at $1,500 from Davidsen’s Pier Service & Sales. 7:30 a.m....
Indiana StateTimes-Union Newspaper

Akron Teen Airlifted After Single Car Accident On Ind. 14

LAKE TOWNSHIP – Another critical crash occurred in Kosciusko county on Ind. 14 at Packerton Road, this time injuring a 16-year-old Akron boy. Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Sgt. Chris Francis said emergency personnel were called at 6:46 p.m. Saturday to the Ind. 14 and Packerton Road after a 2017 Ford Fusion, being driven by Brendyn Ryan Stump, 16, of Akron, was traveling east on Ind. 14 and left the south edge of the roadway.
Indiana StateNewsbug.info

SIA Foundation awards grants to 17 Indiana nonprofits

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Subaru of Indiana Automotive (SIA) today announced 17 Indiana nonprofit organizations from 11 counties will be awarded capital grants totaling an unprecedented $148,724.07 by the SIA Foundation. Since its establishment in 1997, the SIA Foundation has awarded more than $2 million to fund nonprofit projects across Indiana....
Indiana StatePosted by
Greensburg Daily News

Voter list maintenance underway

GREENSBURG – The Decatur County Clerk’s Office has announced the State of Indiana is performing its annual maintenance of the voter list. This means each voter will receive a post card to verify each voter’s current information. The first mailing of the cards took place Monday. If the information on...
Akron, INinkfreenews.com

UPDATE: Akron Teen Listed In Critical After Crash

SIDNEY – An Akron teen was critically injured Saturday night after an accident at the corner of Packerton Road and SR 14. Brendyn Ryan Stump, 16, of Akron, was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital and was listed in critical condition, according to a statement released by the Kosciusko County Sherrif’s office.
Indiana StateNWI.com

Valpo woman awarded $43.5 million in wake of Ind. 49 crash

VALPARAISO — A jury awarded a Valparaiso woman $43.5 million after she was rear-ended by a semi-truck five years ago while waiting at a traffic light on Ind. 49 at Gateway Boulevard, according to her attorney, Kenneth J. Allen. "The Krofts are a wonderful couple and the verdict recognized the...
Indiana Statewvpe.org

Brood X Has Arrived In Indiana. What Now?

Brood X cicadas began emerging over the weekend in southern Indiana, marking the beginning of a month-long natural event that only comes around once every 17 years. Researchers predict Bloomington will be one of the places hardest-hit by the periodical cicadas, with millions expected to emerge over the next couple of days to begin molting and mating.
North Webster, INVincennes Sun Commercial

State briefs

NORTH WEBSTER — A northern Indiana man who crashed his car while talking on his cellphone was discovered badly injured by officers who used a messaging app to find the wrecked vehicle. Officers were contacted late Tuesday by someone who told them they were talking to Easton Adkins, 19, of...
Indiana StateNWI.com

Indiana ending enhanced pandemic jobless aid next month

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana is dropping out of a federal program that provides an extra $300 in weekly payments to unemployed workers and other programs that expanded unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic. Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb announced the decision Monday, saying the changes would take effect June 19. Holcomb signed...
Warsaw, INinkfreenews.com

City Of Lakes Car Show Continues Until 5 p.m.

WARSAW – Sunshine and pleasant conditions set the stage for a huge turnout at the Warsaw Breakfast Optimist Club’s annual City of Lakes Car Show in downtown Warsaw Sunday, May 16. A spokesperson for the Optimic Club predicted the number of cars and visitors showing up Sunday could be bigger...
Indiana StateNewsbug.info

Coronavirus claims at least 1 more life in NWI

At least one of six additional coronavirus deaths reported Monday in Indiana occurred in Northwest Indiana, updated health statistics showed. The Indiana State Department of Health reported new deaths in Lake County and Porter County. The Porter County Health Department, which reports data separately from the state, did not report...
Indiana StateFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Indiana: 559 new COVID-19 cases, 6 additional deaths Monday

The Indiana Department of Health said today that 559 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, and six additional deaths have been reported. A total of 13,069 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, a statement from the department said. It said another 417 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.
Indiana StateWSAZ

Man wanted for robbery in Kentucky arrested in Indiana

LOUISA, Ky. (WSAZ) - The man wanted in connection for a robbery at a Walgreens in Louisa has been arrested in a different state. Louisa Police say they learned that Jeremy Burris was arrested by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office in Clarksville, Indiana. Burris will be extradited back to Lawrence...