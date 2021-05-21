newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Warsaw, IN

Morrell’s Scooters Offers Scooters To Rent In Warsaw & Winona Lake

By David Slone
Times-Union Newspaper
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNeed to get around downtown Warsaw or Winona Lake?. As of Friday, with the help of an app, instead of driving or walking you can rent a motorized scooter from Morrell’s Scooters. Friday afternoon, the Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the business owned by Ronald Morrell,...

timesuniononline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winona Lake, IN
City
Gas City, IN
City
Warsaw, IN
Indiana State
Indiana Cars
City
Wabash, IN
City
Marion, IN
Warsaw, IN
Cars
State
Indiana State
City
Upland, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Park#East Lake#Morrell S Scooters#Play#Grace College#Gps#Youth For Christ#Christians#Group Rides#East Center Street#Small Town Indiana#Walking#Driving#App Store#November
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bicycles
News Break
Entrepreneurship
News Break
Cars
Related
Kosciusko County, INinkfreenews.com

Area Accident Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accident:. 10:25 p.m. Tuesday, May 11, East CR 350N east of North CR 925E, North Webster. Driver: Easton M. Adkins, 19, West Tidewater Trail, Columbia City. Adkins appeared to have been traveling eastbound on CR 350N east of CR 925E, North Webster. While traveling eastbound, his vehicle approached a dead-end roadway with a dirt barrier. According to tire tracks, it appeared as if he noticed the dead-end roadway too late and swerved to miss the dirt barrier. His vehicle left the south side of CR 350 and struck multiple trees before coming to a rest. Adkins suffered extensive incapacitating injuries and was found unconscious by responding officers. He was tended to by responding medics and later transported by air ambulance for further treatment. Kosciusko County F.A.C.T. responded to the scene. While on scene, a witness, who identified herself as Makayla Radcliff, arrived and said she is Adkins’ girlfriend. She said prior to the crash, she left his residence to return to her home, located in Fort Wayne. While traveling, she became lost somewhere in Noble County and called Adkins for assistance. After using her mobile phone to share her location, Adkins left his residence to find her so he could provide directions. During this time, Radcliff said her sister Miranda Radcliff was involved in a telephone call with Adkins as they were both attempting to provide assistance due to her being lost. During this call, it was reported that Miranda Radcliff heard a loud “crashing” sound, and Adkins stopped responding to her. Friends then used Snapchat’s GPS function to locate Adkins and inform first responders as to where he was located. Damage: Up to $25,000.
Leesburg, INinkfreenews.com

Peter A. Schaaf

Peter “Pete” A. Schaaf, 83, Leesburg, passed away at 12:48 p.m. on Sunday, May 16, 2021, at Kosciusko Community Hospital of Warsaw. He was born on July 22, 1937, in Wabash, to Hueston Everett Schaaf and Rosetta Rebecca (Slagel) Schaaf. He was never alone growing up as he was a part of a big family with MANY sisters and one brother. He married Geraldine (Dye) Schaaf, the perfect lady to share his life with Dec. 6, 1967. They shared 40 years of marriage together before she passed away Dec. 23, 2007.
Indiana StateNWI.com

Valpo woman awarded $43.5 million in wake of Ind. 49 crash

VALPARAISO — A jury awarded a Valparaiso woman $43.5 million after she was rear-ended by a semi-truck five years ago while waiting at a traffic light on Ind. 49 at Gateway Boulevard, according to her attorney, Kenneth J. Allen. "The Krofts are a wonderful couple and the verdict recognized the...
Kosciusko County, INTimes-Union Newspaper

Public Occurrences 5.18.2021

The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 6:42 p.m. Saturday - Justin B. Rogers, 26, of 503 N. Jefferson St., Silver Lake, arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia. Bond: $5,250. • 6:58 p.m. Saturday - Christopher A. Jayne, 29, of...
Winona Lake, INNews Now Warsaw

Local Church Purchases Scenic Ministry Headquarters

Mission Point Community Church recently purchased the former grounds of CE National as a new ministry headquarters. The 3.6-acre property located at 1003 Presidential Drive, Winona Lake, Indiana, includes a conference/event center, two office buildings and two heated outbuildings. “Our dream has always been to inspire a movement of people...
Indiana StateTimes-Union Newspaper

Akron Teen Airlifted After Single Car Accident On Ind. 14

LAKE TOWNSHIP – Another critical crash occurred in Kosciusko county on Ind. 14 at Packerton Road, this time injuring a 16-year-old Akron boy. Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Sgt. Chris Francis said emergency personnel were called at 6:46 p.m. Saturday to the Ind. 14 and Packerton Road after a 2017 Ford Fusion, being driven by Brendyn Ryan Stump, 16, of Akron, was traveling east on Ind. 14 and left the south edge of the roadway.
Kosciusko County, INinkfreenews.com

Area Police Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 1:53 p.m. Sunday, May 16, 13800 block SR 19, Nappanee. Report of fraud. 12:39 p.m. Saturday, May 16, 11100 block Ideal Beach Drive, Syracuse. Theft of boat lifts valued at $1,500 from Davidsen’s Pier Service & Sales. 7:30 a.m....
Indiana StateNewsbug.info

SIA Foundation awards grants to 17 Indiana nonprofits

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Subaru of Indiana Automotive (SIA) today announced 17 Indiana nonprofit organizations from 11 counties will be awarded capital grants totaling an unprecedented $148,724.07 by the SIA Foundation. Since its establishment in 1997, the SIA Foundation has awarded more than $2 million to fund nonprofit projects across Indiana....
Indiana Statewvpe.org

Brood X Has Arrived In Indiana. What Now?

Brood X cicadas began emerging over the weekend in southern Indiana, marking the beginning of a month-long natural event that only comes around once every 17 years. Researchers predict Bloomington will be one of the places hardest-hit by the periodical cicadas, with millions expected to emerge over the next couple of days to begin molting and mating.
Indiana StatePosted by
Greensburg Daily News

Voter list maintenance underway

GREENSBURG – The Decatur County Clerk’s Office has announced the State of Indiana is performing its annual maintenance of the voter list. This means each voter will receive a post card to verify each voter’s current information. The first mailing of the cards took place Monday. If the information on...
Warsaw, INinkfreenews.com

Youth Pinned After Car Lurches Forward In Parking Lot

WARSAW – A car in the Culver’s parking lot in Warsaw jumped the curb, lurched forward, destroyed a planter, knocked over a table and pinned a youth against a bench Sunday afternoon. The restaurant is just north of US 30 in the same shopping area as Menard’s. The extent of...
Indiana Statejcpeats.com

450 North Columbus Indiana: Restaurant and Brewery

Hey, y’all! I recently had the chance to check out 450 North (Columbus, Indiana), a small craft brewery situated on the Simmons Family Farm. Since 2012, the Simmons Family has crafted top-notch beer, wine, and hard cider on-site. They also offer a full menu, wine tastings, and merchandise all within their state-of-the-art taproom and property. Whether you’re in the food for fantastic drinks or bites, 450 North Brewing is the stop for you!
Indiana Stateeaglecountryonline.com

INDOT Has 100+ Job Openings; Hiring Fair On Thursday In Aurora

INDOT’s greatest need is for skilled trade positions. (Aurora, Ind.) – The Indiana Department of Transportation is hiring for more than 100 well-paying jobs. Recruiters will be available at 10 hiring fairs across the state on Thursday, May 20 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Locally, interested candidates can meet...
Kosciusko County, INFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Akron teen injured in Kosciusko crash

An Akron teen was critically injured in a crash in Kosciusko County Saturday evening. Emergency crews were called to Indiana 14 in Lake Township about 6:45 p.m. on a report of a single-car crash, the Kosciusko County sheriff's department said in a statement. Investigators believe Brendyn Ryan Stump, 16, was...
Indiana StateNewsbug.info

Coronavirus claims at least 1 more life in NWI

At least one of six additional coronavirus deaths reported Monday in Indiana occurred in Northwest Indiana, updated health statistics showed. The Indiana State Department of Health reported new deaths in Lake County and Porter County. The Porter County Health Department, which reports data separately from the state, did not report...
North Webster, INVincennes Sun Commercial

State briefs

NORTH WEBSTER — A northern Indiana man who crashed his car while talking on his cellphone was discovered badly injured by officers who used a messaging app to find the wrecked vehicle. Officers were contacted late Tuesday by someone who told them they were talking to Easton Adkins, 19, of...
Akron, INinkfreenews.com

UPDATE: Akron Teen Listed In Critical After Crash

SIDNEY – An Akron teen was critically injured Saturday night after an accident at the corner of Packerton Road and SR 14. Brendyn Ryan Stump, 16, of Akron, was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital and was listed in critical condition, according to a statement released by the Kosciusko County Sherrif’s office.
Indiana StateNWI.com

Indiana ending enhanced pandemic jobless aid next month

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana is dropping out of a federal program that provides an extra $300 in weekly payments to unemployed workers and other programs that expanded unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic. Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb announced the decision Monday, saying the changes would take effect June 19. Holcomb signed...