At Google I/O this week, we got some major announcements, including more details on Android 12, Wear OS and watches and possibly Pixel phones. The company skipped I/O last year so there's a lot to catch up on. The conference was entirely virtual this year and free for everyone, running from now through May 20. You can watch a replay of the opening keynote with CEO Sundar Pichai on Google's YouTube channel. You can also access an official schedule for keynotes and breakout sessions. You will need to sign in to a Google account and register for the event to watch.