European football clubs are forecast to miss out on 8.7 billion euros ($10.6 billion) in revenue as they struggle to cope with the devastating financial fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, a UEFA report said Thursday. The annual European Club Footballing Landscape study says the current projection of lost revenues in the 2019/2020 and 2020/2021 financial years is 7.2 billion euros for top-tier clubs and 1.5 billion for lower-tier outfits. In the foreword, UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said: "In last year’s report, I said that European football was strong, united, resilient and ready for new challenges. "But no one could have predicted that we would have to face the biggest challenge to football, sport and society in modern times."