Adult co-ed kickball registration is now being accepted at the Bardstown Parks & Recreation Department. This league is for anyone 16 and older. All games will be played on Monday and/or Wednesday evenings. Each team will play seven games plus single elimination tournament. Team roster must be between 9-15 players and must have two females on the field at all times. Registration is $300 per team and will be accepted until May 21 at 5 p.m. Team registration forms are available at the Bardstown Recreation Office as well as on our website http://www.cityofbardstown.org. Individuals unable to form a team, or for more information contact the Bardstown Parks & Recreation Dept. at 348-9281 or email sportman@bardstowncable.net.