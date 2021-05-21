newsbreak-logo
Saturday AM Update: Longmont Weather Forecast: Severe storms expected Saturday

By John Ensworth
The Longmont Leader
The Longmont Leader
 3 days ago
Severe weather starts this forecast period, then warm dry weather returns with small chances of afternoon storms. All the elements are coming into place for a number of rounds of thunderstorms starting in the early afternoon and continuing into the early evening. The SPC now has predicted a 2% chance of a tornado within 25 miles of a given spot all along I-25 and eastward. There is a 5% chance of a tornado within 25 miles of a spot further out on the eastern Colorado plains (similar to the yellow region/Slight Risk in Figure 1 update). Large hail and high winds are possible everywhere east of the Divide in the mountains and on the plains. Keep your weather apps up and refreshing!

ABOUT

The Longmont Leader is a community news source for residents who care about Longmont’s present and future. We seek to highlight what makes our community special, empower residents to connect with one another and uncover stories with fair reporting.

