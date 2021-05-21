Saturday AM Update: Longmont Weather Forecast: Severe storms expected Saturday

Severe weather starts this forecast period, then warm dry weather returns with small chances of afternoon storms. All the elements are coming into place for a number of rounds of thunderstorms starting in the early afternoon and continuing into the early evening. The SPC now has predicted a 2% chance of a tornado within 25 miles of a given spot all along I-25 and eastward. There is a 5% chance of a tornado within 25 miles of a spot further out on the eastern Colorado plains (similar to the yellow region/Slight Risk in Figure 1 update). Large hail and high winds are possible everywhere east of the Divide in the mountains and on the plains. Keep your weather apps up and refreshing!