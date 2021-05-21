newsbreak-logo
Olivia Rodrigo’s Debut Album Is Out Now!

By Lynette
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOlivia Rodrigo’s debut album, Sour, has now been released!. The actress is known for her leading role in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, and recently has been releasing hit song after hit song, including “Drivers License” and “Deja Vu.” The album includes both of these hits and nine other amazing tracks!

