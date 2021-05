As far as we can remember, the Bring It On franchise has always been pretty light on murders. (Although the franchise’s most recent direct-to-video installment, Worldwide #Cheersmacked, does have a whole plotline about a cheer squad in wannabe Anonymous masks hacking in to other groups’ broadcasts to hijack their cheer secrets, which is amazing.) That may be about to change, though, as the once-venerable cheerleading franchise has just had a new installment announced: Bring It On: Halloween, which is being developed for a broadcast on Syfy, apparently, and will feature a bunch of cheerleaders who sneak into the gymnasium of a closed school to practice and then, uh, get stabbed?