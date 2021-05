It’s that time of year again! School budget votes. Each May taxpayers vote on a proposed budget for their school district’s upcoming year. The annual school district vote decides a budget that sets the parameters for what programs – educational, social and extracurricular – will be offered to the students. It also determines the number of students in a classroom, as well as the size of the faculty and administration. It can also determine if a district’s facilities and equipment receive maintenance repairs and upgrades.