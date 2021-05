More than 150 episodes later, the eleventh installment of zombie fiction still has surprises in store. The first batch of 8 episodes premieres on August 22. Season 11 of The Walking Dead is much more than the delivery will put the finishing touches on the long path of zombie fiction. It will also be the one that lays the foundations for the future of certain characters that still have a place in the franchise – those already confirmed and those that could arrive – and it will also be the last opportunity for the team now led by Angela Kang to offer viewers the best possible story. One that, despite having lost millions of viewers along the way, is the best tribute to a series that has made us enjoy a genre that until its premiere in 2010 was not considered by the general public.