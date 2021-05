I've said it once, I'll say it again, I'll say it forever. The ocean is the single scariest place on earth. Bodies of water in general freak me out. The fact that I can't swim isn't even the issue. It's fear of the unknown. There is so much we don't know about what goes on in the depths of the sea. And every once in a while the surface is greeted with a terrifying sea creature serving as nightmare fodder.