First Look at Jordan Fisher as Impulse on ‘The Flash’ Released

By Kenedi
nerdsandbeyond.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEver since the announcement that Jordan Fisher would be making a special appearance for The Flash‘s 150th episode, fans have been craving a look at the actor’s super suit. Well, the wait is finally over. The CW has released an official photo of Bart Allen in his Impulse getup! As fans were quick to comment, the suit bears a striking resemblance to its counterpart in the comics.

#The Flash#Bears#The Cw#First Look#Tiktok#150th Episode#Tuesday Nights
