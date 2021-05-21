newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Popular cordless stick vacuum models are on sale at Samsung for Memorial Day 2021

Herald Tribune
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. If you ask me, cordless stick vacuums are the MVP's of the dirt-sucking world. After purchasing mine a few years ago, I've never looked back. They're super convenient for quick clean-ups, take up little space, and—the best part—you don't have to drag a huge canister and cord with you everywhere you go. That's why these deals on Samsung's Jet cordless stick vacuums, on sale for the store's current Memorial Day blowout, are seriously exciting.

www.heraldtribune.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cordless Vacuum#Memorial Day#Shopping#Reviewed#Mvp#The Jet 75#Twitter#Cordless Stick Vacuums#Models#Sale#Suction#Easier Navigation#Surfaces#Customers#Purchases#Quick Clean Ups#Pet Dander#Prices#Editors#Lab Operations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Samsung
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
Related
Posted by
The Independent

Shark hoover deals 2021: The best sales on the most popular vacuums

There once was a time when Dyson reigned supreme as the most coveted hoover, but now it’s got some stiff competition from Shark.From tackling pet hair to making light work of daily dust and debris, this American brand has a reputation for making excellent vacuum cleaners that are powerful, ergonomic and easy to use. While they’re more affordable than some of the very high end alternatives, Shark hoovers still come at a premium cost – but savvy shoppers know there’s always deal to be had, it’s just a case of finding the best one.Whether you’re after a corded or cordless,...
ElectronicsHerald Tribune

You can get a Dyson vacuum for a huge discount ahead of Memorial Day 2021

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Cleaning your floors day in and day out can be exhausting—especially if you live in a multi-story home or have a furry friend running around. That’s why our team at Reviewed has spent countless hours testing out the best vacuums on the market. With these machines, your floors will be free of all the dust, dirt and debris possible, since they'll pick up even the grime your old machine left behind. And you don't have to wait for Memorial Day 2021 to buy one for less. In fact, if it's a Dyson vacuum you're after, you can choose from several discounted models right now—all of which are going for $100 off!
Electronicstechbargains.com

Aposen H10S 4-in-1 200W 18Kpa Suction Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $64.79

Amazon has the Aposen H10S 4-in-1 200W 18Kpa Suction Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for a low $64.79 Free Shipping after Coupon Code: "MEFPC3ME" (Exp Soon). This is originally $120, so you save $55 off list price. 4-in-1 Design; Powerful 200W Brushless Motor. 18Kpa Powerful Suction; 2000mAh Battery. Double Filtration: HEPA and...
ElectronicsPosted by
Newsweek

HyperJuice Review: You Need This MagSafe Battery Pack

It's hard to remember one year into a pandemic, but the scene at a conference or amusement park is usually one of excitement. There are picture-taking opportunities at every turn. A stream of messages to friends or family keeps your phone constantly busy planning meeting times. Most phones' batteries are no match for these types of days. The solution is to plug it into a power bank, but then it's attached by a cable and no longer pocketable. A portable battery pack is a double-edged sword in this regard. It keeps the fun going but can drag you down. These types of days will return and more power for your phone will be needed.
ElectronicsPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Samsung memory module unveiled with Compute Express Link

This week Samsung has unveiled its new memory module which incorporates the Compute Express Link (CXL) interconnect standard. Combined with Samsung’s Double Data Rate 5 (DDR5) technology, this CXL-based module will enable server systems to significantly scale memory capacity and bandwidth, accelerating artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing (HPC) workloads in data centers. As the DDR5-based CXL memory module becomes commercialized, Samsung intends to lead the industry in meeting the demand for next-generation high-performance computing technologies that rely on expanded memory capacity and bandwidth, explains today’s press release.
Cell Phoneswashingtonnewsday.com

Samsung distributes update to Android 11 for popular Aldi phone

Those who bought the Samsung Galaxy A12 at Aldi not too long ago can rejoice. The South Korean company is now distributing the update to Android 11, which brings the inexpensive and very popular entry-level smartphone up to date. Aldi phone: Samsung gives Galaxy A12 update to Android 11. Most...
NFLgsmarena.com

Samsung Galaxy M12 goes on sale in Russia

The Samsung Galaxy M12 unveiled in February is now available for purchase in Russia. It comes in Black, Blue, and Green colors and has two memory options - 3GB/32GB and 4GB/64GB priced at RUB12,990 ($175/€145) and RUB14,990 ($200/€165), respectively. The Galaxy M12 is powered by the Exynos 850 SoC and...
Shoppingtechbargains.com

Best Memorial Day Sales: Discounts on Grills, Appliances, Tools, and more

Memorial Day is Monday, May 31st. Memorial Day sales are popular for their discounts on mattresses, grills, appliances, apparel, and tools. We've gathered all the best discounts and sales available this season below. Take advantage of these discounts to gear up for your next home improvement project. Top Merchants. Amazon:...
Cell Phonesxda-developers

Samsung may launch a new Galaxy S21 model and two foldables in August

In case you missed this, Samsung is doing new product launches very soon. A handful of new flagship models from Samsung, including the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, the Galaxy Z Flip3, and the Galaxy Z Fold3, have all been protagonists in recent leaks and rumors, and users are expecting these 3 phones to launch shortly. How soon, you might ask? Well, we might be seeing them launch earlier than usual, maybe as soon as August.
Electronicsgeekculture.co

Samsung Adds More Colour To Your Life With New Bespoke Home 2021 Lineup

With our homes now acting as an office, gym, spa and restaurant, Samsung is bringing more colours and integrated IoT solutions to make our homes more personalised, flexible and smart no matter where we are in the world. Samsung recently announced its all-new Bespoke Home 2021 lineup which included brand...
Electronicswmcactionnews5.com

Bottom Line: Best stick and handheld vacuums

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/CONSUMER REPORTS) - Spring cleaning can be time-consuming but one easy way to stay on top of debris on your floors is with a small vacuum, like a stick or hand vac. Consumer Reports runs these little helpers through a battery of tests to see which leave the rest in the dust.
ElectronicsLegit Reviews

LOKITHOR JA301 Jump Starter, Air Inflator and 20,000 mAh Battery Pack Review

LOKITHOR JA301 – Who Doesn’t Need A 2000A Jump Starter, Tire Inflator and Battery Pack?. When LOKITHOR reached out to Legit Reviews to look at their new jumper starter named JA301 we almost passed on the offer. Thankfully we kept reading the e-mail and noticed that the LOITHOR JA301 is a portable, multifunctional behemoth! The primary purpose of this device is to emergency jump start your automobile, but it also has a 20,000 mAh battery with two USB ports, an air inflator that shuts off at your desired pressure and a 300 Lumen LED light. This is a multi-purpose emergency device that looks like it will be handy to have with you in the trunk or boot of your vehicle!
ElectronicsPosted by
Newsweek

The 9 Best Apple AirTag Accessories

AirTag is a small product that you'll never misplace. The latest gadget from Apple should be nearly impossible to lose, because it, itself, is a tracking beacon meant to keep sight of an important item. AirTag uses the Find My network built into iOS and can be located far and near. In fact, it can point you in the correct direction as close as a few inches when using a recent iPhone that has a U1 chip. The biggest downside is that AirTag has no easy way to clip it onto a bag or key chain out of the box. That's where all these AirTag accessories come in. Out of the gate, these are the best ways to keep your keys, bags and even sunglasses from going missing.