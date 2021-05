An American-born billionaire last seen in the Swiss Alps in April 2018 has been declared dead by a German court. Karl-Erivan Haub, who would have turned 61 in March, was preparing for a skiing competition when he disappeared under the Matterhorn peak near Switzerland’s border with Italy. Rescue workers formally gave up their efforts to find the businessman after six months of searching. Haub’s family determined he was unlikely to return a week after he went missing.