Adams City sends four to world of college athletics
Four Adams City High School athletes put pen to paper and will move on to college-level athletics this fall. The four were Paige Beiringer (softball, Southeast Community College), Gerardo Caldera (football, Waldorf University), Yoseline Hernandez (soccer, Western Nebraska Community College) and Yasmin Rojas Rivera (soccer, Western Nebraska Community College). They signed their letters of intent during a May 21 ceremony at ACHS.coloradocommunitymedia.com