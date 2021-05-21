newsbreak-logo
College Sports

Adams City sends four to world of college athletics

By Jeremy Katz, Adams City athletic director
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour Adams City High School athletes put pen to paper and will move on to college-level athletics this fall. The four were Paige Beiringer (softball, Southeast Community College), Gerardo Caldera (football, Waldorf University), Yoseline Hernandez (soccer, Western Nebraska Community College) and Yasmin Rojas Rivera (soccer, Western Nebraska Community College). They signed their letters of intent during a May 21 ceremony at ACHS.

Paige
