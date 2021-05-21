newsbreak-logo
Raleigh police issuing hundreds more traffic citations this year

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTraffic tickets issued by Raleigh police jumped 67 percent from a year ago, with speeding charges more than triple, according to Raleigh Police Department records.

