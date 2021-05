Due to a water main break, all East Middle School students will be in remote learning today (Monday May 10). Water main break at East Middle School. "We cut out the asphalt and now we're going to excavate the road mix and the soil to get down to the pipe. it's going to be a little more complicated because we have our electrical main service that runs through the hole, so we have to be careful on our digging. It's going to take a minute. Then we'll get down to the pipe and ascertain what the problem is,” explained Shaun Hammett, GFPS Building and Grounds Supervisor.