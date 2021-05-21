SEC Baseball Notebook: Heated race for the final spot in Hoover carries into the final two games of the regular season
LSU (32-21, 11-17) at Texas A&M (29-25, 9-19) Game 1: Texas A&M 2, LSU 1. Another series with SEC Tournament implications is the one in College Station. LSU and Texas A&M are the two other teams that have not clinched a spot in Hoover. Texas A&M senior Will Frizzell hit a go-ahead solo home run in the bottom of the eighth inning to put the Aggies ahead for good. LSU will deal with injuries for the remainder of the series as Gavin Dugas has a ribs injury, Giovanni DiGiacomo pulled his hamstring and Mitchell Sanford pulled his groin. LSU needs one win or an Auburn loss to advance to Hoover, while Texas A&M must have a better series than Auburn.www.aunetwork.com