newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Broomfield, CO

Emergency notification system CodeRED will be tested Tuesday

By Brooklyn Dance
broomfieldenterprise.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe emergency notification system CodeRED will be tested Tuesday. The Jefferson County Emergency Communications Authority will test the system on behalf of Broomfield County, Jefferson County and Westminster law enforcement, fire and emergency medical service agencies, according to a news release from Broomfield police. Test notification calls will begin at...

www.broomfieldenterprise.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Broomfield, CO
County
Broomfield, CO
County
Jefferson County, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Codered#Emergency Calls#Fire Phone#Information Services#Emergency Notifications#Test Notification Calls#Cell Phone Numbers#Law Enforcement#Medical#Landlines#Email Preferences#Critical Incidents#Broomfield Police#Release Notes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Health Services
News Break
Emergency Medical Services
Related
Colorado StateHealthcare IT News

How Colorado's largest HIE is matching patients with their records

Patient identity matching is a thorny issue: Stakeholders and decision-makers must hammer out a way to link patients to their health information while still taking security, privacy and equity into account. In Colorado, the largest health information exchange, CORHIO, has teamed up with state agencies to provide identity management services...
Colorado Statespotoncolorado.com

First responder training at Canvas Stadium May 24-27

Colorado State University Police Department is hosting an emergency management preparedness training for emergency responders from across the nation from Monday, May 24, through Thursday, May 27. The training will be held at Canvas Stadium and focuses on drills for first responders...
Colorado Statebeckersspine.com

Colorado hospital installs Rosa Knee

Parker (Colo.) Adventist Hospital added Zimmer Biomet's Rosa Knee for joint replacements, local news affiliate KDVR reported May 16. The robot will help accuracy during surgery, Derek Johnson, MD, surgeon and director of orthopedics. "Traditionally with knee replacement, we use jigs and guides to help guide our surgery," Dr. Johnson...
Colorado StateDenver Post

McMillin: Want a home in Colorado’s mountains? Best prepare for wildfires and floods.

It’s time for those who live in Colorado to stop fooling themselves about the risks and impacts of wildfire. Clearing brush around a house if it is in or anywhere near the wildland-urban interface (WUI) isn’t enough. Cutting down more beetle-infested trees isn’t enough. Banning outdoor burning and campfires in dry conditions isn’t enough. Hoping one wet spring will stanch ongoing drought conditions isn’t enough.
Colorado StatePosted by
94.3 The X

Colorado Bar Requiring Proof of COVID-19 Vaccine to Sit Inside

While you are starting to hear of major corporations like Target, Costco, and Starbucks drop the mask requirements within their stores for fully vaccinated employees and customers some Colorado business owners are going in the other direction. It was LEX 18, that gave us the heads up about Bar Max here in Colorado that is requesting proof of vaccine from customers and employees if they want to remove their masks and dine indoors.
Colorado Stateganjapreneur.com

Colorado Regulators Ban Delta-8 and Delta-10 In Dispensaries

Colorado cannabis regulators have banned hemp-derived and synthetic forms of THC, including Delta-8 and Delta-10 THC, from being sold in licensed dispensaries. The Colorado Marijuana Enforcement Division (MED) has banned hemp-derived and synthetic forms of THC – including Delta-8 and Delta-10 – from licensed dispensaries in the state, Westword reports. In a letter to industry operators, regulators cited safety concerns while also banning the compound from food, dietary supplements, and cosmetics.
Jefferson County, COedgewaterecho.com

Jefferson County to Move to Level Clear May 16

Beginning May 16, Jefferson County will move to Level Clear on the Simplified Dial, per JCPH’s Public Health Order 21-001. Under Level Clear, the county will enter a 90-day observation period during which businesses will be able to operate at 100 percent capacity with no additional restrictions, except for indoor mask requirements or other requirements implemented by the State of Colorado or Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE). This move is part of a Metro Denver regional approach to phase into a full reopening as safely as possible while efforts continue to help more residents get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Denver, COPosted by
9NEWS

These Denver metro area counties move to 'Level Clear' on Sunday

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — Several Metro area counties will move to Level Clear this weekend, which means there will be no restrictions on capacity. Boulder and Denver County health leaders said they also anticipate making the move to Level Clear but planned to release additional details on Friday. "The time...
Denver, COPosted by
Axios Denver

Denver area to declare all-clear on COVID

Data: CSSE Johns Hopkins University; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/AxiosThe Denver area plans to lift all local public health rules in coming days.Driving the news: By Monday, Jefferson, Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder and Broomfield counties will move to "Level Clear" — dubbed the "new normal" by public health officials.At this level, there are no local mask requirements or limits on capacity.What to watch: Denver will announce its next public health phase today. It is expected to follow its neighboring counties, but officials declined to elaborate ahead of the announcement.The statewide state of play: Colorado's limited mask mandate — and other requirements on distancing and capacity — expires at the end of the day Saturday. State officials are likely to adopt a lower level of restrictions after the CDC ended mask requirements for fully vaccinated people yesterday.Right now, the state still requires masks in schools, child care facilities, health care settings and other venues. Certain indoor events with 100-plus people still require social distancing, and large events require approval under the current order.The bottom line: Eric France, Colorado's chief medical officer, told Axios that moving forward "every Coloradan should assess their level of comfort with the potential risk of still being exposed."
Broomfield, CObroomfieldenterprise.com

Broomfield honors National Police Week, Peace Officers Memorial Day

Broomfield police officers and city and county employees gathered Monday afternoon at the police department to honor National Police Week. Mayor Pat Quinn read a proclamation declaring May 15, 2021 as Peace Officers Memorial Day in Broomfield. The national law enforcement memorial flag will remain on the flagpole in front of the George Di Ciero building for the remainder of the month.
Boulder, CODenver Post

Environmental advocates sue Boulder over Rocky Mountain Greenway

A group of environmental advocates and health care workers filed a lawsuit against Boulder that argues the city should have considered other alternatives and held a public hearing when it agreed to move forward with plans to fund trail connections at a former production facility for nuclear weapons parts. Attorney...
Colorado StatePosted by
Fox News

Hundreds of lemons spill onto Colorado interstate after truck catches fire

A semi-truck fire forced the closure of a Colorado interstate when its contents – hundreds of lemons – spilled out onto the eastbound lane. "I-70 EB is closed while firefighters extinguish the fire. Cleanup of the semi and cargo will be extended so expect delays," the Colorado State Patrol (CSP) wrote in a tweet following the Jefferson County incident on Wednesday. "The driver is ok and the truck was hauling lemons."
Broomfield, CObroomfieldenterprise.com

Delaney Lew tapped as Broomfield’s new city and county clerk

Broomfield has a new City and County Clerk. City Council approved Erika Delaney Lew for the job during Tuesday’s meeting. The position was open after former City and County Clerk Jennifer Robinson resigned at the beginning of the year. The process to replace Robinson began in February, and 63 applications...