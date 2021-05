With this critical test, the US Air Force is validating the technology it wishes to develop on a large scale. General Atomics Aeronautical Systems informed the press that during tests at Yuma Base in Arizona, JTAC was able to direct and monitor the flight parameters of the MQ-1C Predator drone by pointing its sensors towards the target. Thus this innovation represents a new vision for Close Air Support, and COS Parachute Air Force (CPA) is already seeking to evaluate this technology.