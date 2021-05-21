newsbreak-logo
'Terrible News': Tribune Shareholders Approve $633 Million Sale to Vulture Fund Alden Global

By Common Dreams
Common Dreams
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTribune Publishing shareholders on Friday approved "vulture" fund Alden Global Capital's $633 million bid to buy the Chicago-based newspaper chain—a development that sparked both confusion about how key ballots were recorded as well as outrage among journalists, union leaders, and readers alarmed over what the future may hold. The New...

www.commondreams.org
Chicago, ILPosted by
Crain's Chicago Business

The fate of newspapers is sealed by an unchecked box

Newspapers are meant to report the news, not make it. But count on Tribune Publishing Co. to keep things interesting until the the bitter end. The owner of the Chicago Tribune, Baltimore Sun and other local U.S. papers will officially pass into the control of hedge fund Alden Global Capital later this week after a last-ditch effort to find a white-knight bidder failed and the company’s second-largest shareholder declined to intervene. Biotechnology billionaire Patrick Soon-Shiong owns just shy of 24% of Tribune and was capable of sinking the takeover effort from Alden, which has developed a reputation for ruthless cost cuts in other newsrooms it’s acquired including the Denver Post. But while a spokeswoman said he abstained from voting on the deal, Soon-Shiong reportedly failed to check the box for abstention and, as such, his ballot was counted as a “yes,” according to the proxy rules. The same spokeswoman said Soon-Shiong viewed his Tribune investment as a passive one.
Marketspbs.org

Daily News Lesson: Hedge fund known for slashing newsrooms buys Chicago, Baltimore, Boston papers

Directions: Read the summary, watch the video and answer the discussion questions below. To read the transcript of the video above, click here. Terms to know: hedge fund: “an investment company that invests its clients’ money in alternative investments to either beat the market or provide a hedge against unforeseen market changes,” according to website The Motley Fool (article here)
Businesserienewsnow.com

Tribune Publishing shareholders approve takeover by 'vampire' hedge fund

Alden Global Capital, a hedge fund that's been likened to a "vampire" and a "corporate strip miner," has succeeded in its bid to buy all of Tribune Publishing, a chain of newspapers from Hartford to Orlando to Chicago. Reporters at the papers who banded together and sought alternatives to Alden...
Businesscapradio.org

Hedge Fund Alden Global Sees Victory With Tribune Media Sale

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. The Tribune newspapers were sold to a hedge fund intent on doubling profit margins. But Alden Global Capital's victory is an indictment of Chicago's philanthropic leadership. Why did no one step up?. Transcript. SCOTT SIMON, HOST:. After a roller coaster ride of...
Hartford, CTHartford Courant

Hedge fund Alden Capital’s bid to buy Hartford Courant parent company Tribune Publishing approved by shareholders

Shareholders voted Friday to approve hedge fund Alden Global Capital’s $633 million purchase of the Hartford Courant’s parent company, Tribune Publishing. The deal, which is expected to close by May 25, will take Tribune Publishing private and add the Courant, Chicago Tribune, the New York Daily News and other major dailies to the Alden portfolio, making the New York-based hedge fund the second-largest newspaper owner in the U.S. behind Gannett.
MarketsPosted by
Forbes

Battle For Tribune Publishing Ends In A Whimper For Hedge Fund Alden Global

Tribune Publishing shareholders today approved its $630 million sale to Alden Global Capital, a New York-based hedge fund with a controversial track record for slashing newsroom budgets that worries journalists. According to Tribune, holders of approximately 81.28% of the shares held by non-Alden stockholders approved the merger agreement, over the...
Baltimore, MDbaltimorefishbowl.com

As newsroom ‘vampire’ Alden wins shareholders’ approval to buy Baltimore Sun and other Tribune papers, staff plan to continue fight for local news

Shareholders voted Friday to approve Alden Global Capital’s $633 million purchase of Tribune Publishing, the parent company of The Baltimore Sun. Alden, the New York-based hedge fund that became Tribune’s largest shareholder in November 2019, has been labeled a “hedge fund vampire” for draining newsrooms dry and reaping their profits.
BusinessPosted by
TheWrap

Tribune Employees Outraged Over Alden Global Capital Acquisition: ‘Terrible News’

Tribune Publishing employees spoke out Friday in the wake of shareholders voting to approve the company’s acquisition by hedge fund Alden Global Capital. “This is terrible news for the Chicago Tribune and all our sister newspapers. It’s also terrible news for the communities these papers cover and, I’d argue, for the country,” Rex Huppke, humor columnist for the Chicago Tribune, tweeted. “So I’m going to take a moment to feel angry, disappointed and a bit scared. Then I’m going to do exactly what my colleagues here in Chicago, and my colleagues in Baltimore and New York and Hartford and Orlando and in newsrooms across the country, will do: get back to work.”
BusinessNew York Post

Opposition to Alden takeover of Tribune heats up ahead of vote

Opposition to hedge fund takeover of Tribune Publishing is bubbling up ahead of next week’s deal vote, including three legal fights, plans for multi-city rallies and written pleas for new buyers. “Please buy this newspaper,” ran a May 5 headline in the New York Daily News. “The stakes are clear,”...
BusinessNPR

AT&T Announces Plans To Merge With Discovery

DAVID FOLKENFLIK, BYLINE: (Laughter) Good morning, Steve. FOLKENFLIK: Well, it's going to spin off from AT&T. They're basically hiving off their properties. It's going to be a newly formed company led by Discovery CEO David Zaslav, a very respected broadcast and cable executive. The major investor, John Malone, is a big force behind Discovery. He's signed off on this, so have other major investors. This is a go, assuming they can get regulatory approval for this huge merger to happen.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
TheWrap

Los Angeles Times Owner Calls for Government Help to Save Newspapers

Los Angeles Times owner and biotech billionaire Patrick Soon-Shiong says tech companies that post news articles from other sources without paying are “destroying democracy in the long run.”. In an an interview published Friday by Bloomberg, Soon-Shiong said the loss of advertising to tech companies and declining revenues are damaging...
Los Angeles, CAWashington Post

Kevin Merida is named executive editor of Los Angeles Times

The Los Angeles Times has named ESPN executive Kevin Merida, an acclaimed journalist who spent more than two decades at The Washington Post, as its next executive editor. Merida, 64, is a veteran reporter and editor; he worked at the Milwaukee Journal and Dallas Morning News before rising through the ranks at The Post as a political reporter, feature writer, national editor and finally, from 2013 to 2015, the managing editor for news and features, the second-ranking newsroom position.
Gamblingcasino.org

After FanDuel-AP Partnership, Possibilities Exist for Still More Sports Betting Deals

The brewing battle royale in US sports betting media just added another chapter. On Tuesday, FanDuel and the Associated Press announced their partnership. Effective immediately, FanDuel becomes the wire service’s exclusive provider of sports betting odds. That was previously handled by Pregame.com. (NOTE: In the interest of full disclosure, the writer also serves as a seasonal correspondent for the Associated Press.)
Journalismtalkingbiznews.com

Politico taps Ward as a breaking news reporter

Myah Ward has been promoted to the post of breaking news reporter at Politico, and she continues to work with the nightly team in her new role. Previously, she held the post of digital producer, reporter Politico Nightly and before that was a breaking news intern. Ward has also had...
New York City, NYPosted by
TheDailyBeast

News Agency Controlled by Chinese Community Party Paid Millions for Ads in U.S. Outlets

According to documents obtained by the Washington Free Beacon, a newspaper owned by the Propaganda Department of the Chinese Communist Party paid millions for advertising campaigns in the pages of some of the U.S.’s most well-regarded journalistic outlets. Beijing mouthpiece China Daily paid $1.6 million to Time Magazine and the Los Angeles Times, among others. Another $1 million went to an assortment of other newspapers, like the Houston Chronicle and the Chicago Tribune. Notably, many of the newspapers that China Daily admitted paying large sums of money in their mandatory Justice Department disclosure documents are in tough financial straits. The New York Times, Washington Post, and Wall Street Journal have all severed relationships with China Daily after drawing criticism for publishing advertorials for China, paid for by the country’s state-run media, that showed the regime in a positive light.
EconomyPosted by
The Hill

New York Times in discussions to acquire The Athletic: report

The New York Times is reportedly in discussions to acquire sports media outlet The Athletic, according to Axios. The Times reportedly reached out to The Athletic after a potential deal between The Athletic and Axios reportedly fell through in early May, sources told the news site. Representatives from the Times...