Sarah Kemp takes LPGA Tour lead at firm and fast Kingsmill

Midland Daily News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Sarah Kemp shot a 4-under 67 on Friday at firm and fast Kingsmill Resort to take a one-stroke lead into the weekend in the LPGA Tour’s Pure Silk Championship. “This golf course is made for me because I feel like I’m not long and I have...

GolfBoston Globe

Sarah Kemp has one-stroke lead at Pure Silk Championship

Sarah Kemp shot a 4-under 67 on Friday at firm and fast Kingsmill Resort to take a one-stroke lead into the weekend in the LPGA Tour’s Pure Silk Championship. Kemp rebounded from a bogey on the par-4 fourth — her 13th hole of the day on the River Course— with birdies on the par-5 seventh and par-4 eighth, holing a 20-footer on No. 8 to tie Stacy Lewis for the lead at 6 under and finishing with a par on No. 9. The 35-year-old Australian is winless in her 14-season LPGA Tour career. Lewis scrambled for a closing bogey on the par-4 18th in a 69, dropping only one shot after driving into the water and having to re-tee. She was tied for second with Jessica Korda and Ana Belac.
GolfLPGA

Sarah Kemp In A Perfect Spot, No Matter Where She Is On The Leaderboard

Steve Eubanks is a New York Times bestselling author and managing editor for the LPGA. KINGSMILL, Va. | The smile never faded. Not on the first tee. Not in the middle of the front nine when birdies by others loosened her grip on the solo lead. Not early in the back nine when one careless approach led to a sloppy double bogey. And not when the putter that had been so reliable for the last six months went a tick south late in the day. Through it all, 35-year-old Australian Sarah Kemp looked like a homecoming queen in the back seat of the drop-top Lincoln. She waved, she grinned, she gave the occasional “oh shoot” head tilt and “aw shucks” shrug. Anyone who didn’t know better would assume Kemp was a 10-time winner, not a journeywoman in her 14th year still seeking her first LPGA Tour victory.
Teel: LPGA Tour's return to Kingsmill a mix of fresh and familiar

Two chaotic years have passed since the LPGA Tour graced Kingsmill’s River Course. We’ve endured a pandemic, presidential election and Royal family rift. The Washington Football Team scrapped its name and coach, while LeBron James and Tom Brady won more titles. Much like the world at large, the LPGA has...