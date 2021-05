Sometimes the best way to get people's attention is to have a gimmick—and as you can tell by the name, Death Wish Coffee has a gimmick. Years ago, the New York-based company burst onto the scene with a high-octane pitch: the World's Strongest Coffee. (Though it has had its challengers.) But if Starbucks has taught us anything, it's that lots of people prefer their coffee in latte form, meaning Death Wish's latest product was probably inevitable: introducing the World's Strongest Latte.