This Week in Movie News: John Boyega is Returning for ‘Attack the Block 2,’ Cher is Getting a Biopic and More
Need a quick recap of the past week in movie news? Here are the highlights:. Attack the Block returns: Before he joined the Star Wars galaxy, John Boyega broke out in another sci-fi movie: 2011’s Attack the Block. A decade later, the actor is reportedly returning for a follow-up to the cult hit, which is about a young street gang (led by Boyega’s character) thwarting an alien invasion in their South London neighborhood. According to Deadline, filmmaker Joe Cornish is also back as writer and director of Attack the Block 2, which he will also produce alongside Boyega.www.fandango.com