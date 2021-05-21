This Week in Movie News: John Boyega is Returning for ‘Attack the Block 2,’ Cher is Getting a Biopic and More

Lionsgate dropped a few new release dates yesterday. The big one was a June 29, 2022 (Wednesday) release date for Shotgun Wedding. That rom-com stars Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel (replacing Armie Hammer) as a couple dealing with their last-minute cold feet and their opinionated relatives as their destination wedding party gets taken hostage. If things remain as-is, that will give two Jennifer Lopez-starring romantic comedies for early-2022, with the Owen Wilson co-starring Marry Me opening February 11, 2022 following a one-year delay due to Covid. Moreover, Marc Forster’s White Bird: A Wonder Story, a spin-off of (but not direct sequel to) the Owen Wilson/Julia Roberts/Jacob Tremblay sleeper smash Wonder, will open September 16, 2022. In yet another change for summer 2021, Martin Campbell’s The Protégé has been moved up to August 20, 2021.