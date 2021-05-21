Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Box Butte, Morrill, Scotts Bluff, Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-21 18:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-21 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Cheyenne. Target Area: Box Butte; Morrill; Scotts Bluff; Sioux A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM MDT FOR WESTERN BOX BUTTE...EASTERN SCOTTS BLUFF...NORTHWESTERN MORRILL AND SOUTHEASTERN SIOUX COUNTIES At 549 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Kilpatrick Lake, or 23 miles northeast of Scottsbluff, moving north at 45 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Bayard, Minatare, Kilpatrick Lake, Lake Minatare Campground, Flahertys Corner, Moomaws Corner, Lake Minatare, South Bayard Junction and McGrew. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH