Box Butte County, NE

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Box Butte, Morrill, Scotts Bluff, Sioux by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-21 18:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-21 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Cheyenne. Target Area: Box Butte; Morrill; Scotts Bluff; Sioux A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM MDT FOR WESTERN BOX BUTTE...EASTERN SCOTTS BLUFF...NORTHWESTERN MORRILL AND SOUTHEASTERN SIOUX COUNTIES At 549 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Kilpatrick Lake, or 23 miles northeast of Scottsbluff, moving north at 45 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Bayard, Minatare, Kilpatrick Lake, Lake Minatare Campground, Flahertys Corner, Moomaws Corner, Lake Minatare, South Bayard Junction and McGrew. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
Scotts Bluff County, NE

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Scotts Bluff by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 08:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Scotts Bluff DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...In Wyoming, Central Laramie County and East Laramie County, including Cheyenne and Pine BLuffs. In Nebraska, Scotts Bluff County, including Gering and Scottsbluff. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Box Butte County, NE

Special Weather Statement issued for Box Butte, Dawes, North Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 18:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-13 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Box Butte; Dawes; North Sioux SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN BOX BUTTE...SOUTHERN DAWES AND EAST CENTRAL SIOUX COUNTIES UNTIL 645 PM MDT At 548 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Crawford, or 23 miles southwest of Chadron, moving southeast at 35 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Crawford, Hemingford, Wild Horse Butte, Fort Robinson Campground, Chadron Campground, Box Butte Campground, Red Cloud Campground, Box Butte Dam, Marsland, Fort Robinson and Chadron St Park.
Banner County, NE

Special Weather Statement issued for Banner, Box Butte, Cheyenne, Dawes, Kimball, Morrill by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 13:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Banner; Box Butte; Cheyenne; Dawes; Kimball; Morrill; North Sioux; Scotts Bluff; South Sioux SCATTERED SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS THIS AFTERNOON Scattered showers and thunderstorms are moving through southeast Wyoming and western Nebraska this afternoon. Gusty winds up to 40 MPH and hail up to half an inch are possible in the strongest storms. Brief periods of lightning and moderate rainfall are also possible. Storms are expected to diminish after 7 PM MDT this evening.