newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Harding County, NM

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Harding, Quay, Union by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-21 17:50:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-21 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Harding; Quay; Union The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Harding County in northeastern New Mexico Northeastern Quay County in east central New Mexico Southern Union County in northeastern New Mexico * Until 615 PM MDT. * At 550 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Logan, or 17 miles southwest of Nara Visa, moving north at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Logan and Nara Visa. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Quay, NM
County
Harding County, NM
County
Union County, NM
State
New Mexico State
City
Nara Visa, NM
City
Albuquerque, NM
County
Quay County, NM
City
Logan, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorm#Extreme Weather#Severe Weather#Severe Flooding#East Quay#Storm#Flash Flooding#17 50 00#Torrential Rainfall#Hail Damage#Southern#Expect Wind Damage#Immediate Severity#Severe Certainty#Mdt#Target Area#Radar#Roofs#Trees
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Quay County, NMweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Quay by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 14:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for east central New Mexico. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Accumulations of hail on roads can create very slick and hazardous driving conditions. Target Area: Quay A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM MDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN QUAY COUNTY At 346 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles north of House, or 25 miles northeast of Fort Sumner, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include House. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Colfax County, NMweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 15:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN COLFAX COUNTY UNTIL 315 PM MDT At 248 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Raton Pass, or 9 miles northwest of Raton, moving north at 10 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Raton. This includes Interstate 25 between Mile Markers 456 and 460. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for northeastern New Mexico.
Colfax County, NMweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Far Northeast Highlands, Harding County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 14:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor your preferred media outlets and NOAA Weather Radio for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Far Northeast Highlands; Harding County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN HARDING AND SOUTHEASTERN COLFAX COUNTIES UNTIL 700 PM MDT At 624 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Mills, or 24 miles southeast of Springer, moving northeast at 10 mph. Dime size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Mills. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for northeastern New Mexico.
Union County, NMweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Union County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 16:54:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor your preferred media outlets and NOAA Weather Radio for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Accumulations of small hail on roads can create very slick and hazardous driving conditions. Target Area: Union County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL UNION COUNTY UNTIL 545 PM MDT At 513 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms about 8 miles southwest of Mount Dora, or 21 miles west of Clayton, moving east at 15 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Clayton Lake State Park and Mount Dora. This includes Highway 64 between Mile Markers 405 and 425. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for northeastern New Mexico.
Harding County, NMweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern San Miguel County, Harding County, Quay County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 15:01:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-14 15:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern San Miguel County; Harding County; Quay County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EAST CENTRAL SAN MIGUEL SOUTHEASTERN HARDING AND WEST CENTRAL QUAY COUNTIES UNTIL 345 PM MDT At 311 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles east of Conchas, or 21 miles northwest of Tucumcari, moving east at 20 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Tucumcari, Conchas and Conchas Lake State Park. This includes the following highways Interstate 40 between Mile Markers 323 and 336. State Road 104 between Mile Markers 75 and 105.
Chaves County, NMweather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Highlands, Curry County, Eastern Lincoln County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 18:50:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-08 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Highlands; Curry County; Eastern Lincoln County; Eastern San Miguel County; Estancia Valley; Guadalupe County; Harding County; Northeast Highlands; Quay County; South Central Mountains; Southwest Chaves County WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING Winds will continue to decrease through the evening, therefore the Wind Advisory will be allowed to expire.
Bernalillo County, NMweather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for East Central Plains, Middle Rio Grande Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-08 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Fire Weather Watch. Target Area: East Central Plains; Middle Rio Grande Valley; North Central Mountains; Northeast Highlands; Northeast Plains; Northwest Highlands; Northwest Plateau; Sandia Manzano And Gallinas Mountains; West Central Highlands FIRE WEATHER WATCH SATURDAY FROM LATE MORNING THROUGH EARLY EVENING FOR ALL ZONES BELOW SNOWPACK DUE TO STRONG WIND AND LOW HUMIDITY .After some potential fire starts today due to a mixture of wet and dry thunderstorms over central and western areas, strong winds will develop and humidities will plummet on Saturday. Haines Indices will reach 6 in most places as high temperatures vary from a few degrees above normal in the west to as much as 10 degrees above normal in the east. The Red Flag Threat Index is forecast to reach historical values in portions of Harding and San Miguel Counties, where gusts may reach 50 mph. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Fire Weather Watch...which is in effect from Saturday morning through Saturday evening. * AREA AND TIMING...The entire fire weather forecast area below significant snowpack from late morning through early evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...West 30 to 40 mph west of the central mountain chain and from 35 to 50 mph further east. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...6-15 percent, except for some higher readings over the highest terrain of the Sangre de Cristo and Tusas Mountains. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.