Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Harding, Quay, Union by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-21 17:50:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-21 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Harding; Quay; Union The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Harding County in northeastern New Mexico Northeastern Quay County in east central New Mexico Southern Union County in northeastern New Mexico * Until 615 PM MDT. * At 550 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Logan, or 17 miles southwest of Nara Visa, moving north at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Logan and Nara Visa. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov