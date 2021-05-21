Fire Weather Watch issued for Coastal Collier County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 18:52:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-13 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Miami. You can also share your report with NWS Miami on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Collier; Glades; Hendry A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM EDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL COLLIER...WESTERN HENDRY AND SOUTHERN GLADES COUNTIES At 652 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles southeast of Port La Belle, or 11 miles southeast of Labelle, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Devils Garden around 725 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Keri. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH