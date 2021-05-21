Fire Weather Watch issued for FLZ063, FLZ066, FLZ070, Inland Miami-Dade County by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-22 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-22 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: FLZ063; FLZ066; FLZ070; Inland Miami-Dade County; Mainland Monroe FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS PRIMARILY FOR INTERIOR WESTERN AREAS OF SOUTH FLORIDA AND INLAND MIAMI-DADE COUNTY RED FLAG WARNING IS CANCELLED FOR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TONIGHT INTERIOR WESTERN AREAS OF SOUTH FLORIDA AND INLAND MIAMI-DADE COUNTY The National Weather Service in Miami has cancelled the Red Flag Warning for tonight. With the relative humidity beginning to recover, conditions have improved enough to cancel the Red Flag Warning for the rest of tonight. A Fire Weather Watch remains in effect through Saturday evening for the possibility of critical fire weather conditions returning on Saturday.alerts.weather.gov