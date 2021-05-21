Fire Weather Watch issued for FLZ063, FLZ066, FLZ070, Inland Miami-Dade County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-13 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. This activity was also developing in an environment favorable for the formation of funnel clouds. Stay tuned to NOAA weather radio and local media for additional updates and possible warnings. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Miami on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Coastal Miami Dade County; Far South Miami-Dade County; Inland Broward County; Inland Miami-Dade County; Mainland Monroe; Metro Broward County; Metropolitan Miami Dade SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR MAINLAND MONROE AND MIAMI-DADE COUNTIES UNTIL 745 PM EDT * At 649 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Doral to 9 miles west of Miccosukee Resort to near Everglades National Park. Movement was east at 10 mph. * Nickel size hail, funnel clouds, and winds in excess of 45 mph possible with these storms. * Locations impacted include Miami, Hialeah, Miramar, Miami Beach, Homestead, Coral Gables, Key Biscayne, South Miami, Surfside, Homestead General Airport, Miami Gardens, Virginia Key, Homestead Miami Speedway, Black Point, The Redland, Kendall, North Miami, Doral, North Miami Beach and Aventura.