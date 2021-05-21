newsbreak-logo
TUSD 'Jump Start' program preps students for Fall semester

By KGUN 9 On Your Side
KGUN 9 On Your Side
 1 day ago
Tucson Unified School District is getting students prepared for a full return to campus in August with a new, free initiative.

It's called "Jump Start," a program that focuses on project-based learning, building relationships, and taking school tours.

Students can participate in a one or two-week program, four hours a day, at all TUSD schools in July.

"Jump Start" is open to the following grades: K-1, 6-7, and 9-10.

For more information, visit tusd.org .

Registration Form | Formulario de registro para Jump Start

