New York City, NY

Jeffrey Epstein prison guards admit to falsifying records

By Michael Balsamo
fox5dc.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) - The two Bureau of Prisons workers tasked with guarding Jeffrey Epstein the night he killed himself in a New York jail have admitted they falsified records, but they will skirt any time behind bars under a deal with federal prosecutors, authorities said Friday. The prison workers, Tova...

