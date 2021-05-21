Gardner Aquatic Center Season Pass Presale Delayed
The city is postponing the presale of Gardner Aquatic Center season passes until further notice. Crews have been working this week to remove sections of the concrete deck and excavating to locate the source of a significant line break in the water system. Efforts to locate and repair the line break have been significantly hindered over the past few days due to the wet weather and additional safety measures that are required. At this time, we have paused the plan to presell season passes until we have additional clarity on when repairs will be completed. The lap lane pool area will open June 5 as scheduled, and we will provide additional information as soon as possible on any changes to season pass and/or daily rates once we establish a firm opening date for the entire center.www.gardnerkansas.gov