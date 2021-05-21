Gardner Aquatic Center Season Pass Presale Delayed

Washington families can get ready to cool off this Wednesday as the Steele Family Aquatic Center opens for the 2021 season. The pool will be open Monday through Saturday from 1-7 p.m. and Sunday from 1-6 p.m. with adult lap swim and water walking every day from noon-1 p.m. Season and day passes and punch cards are available this season, though the daily capacity limit will be 175 patrons in order to ensure social distancing. Patrons are asked not to gather at the entrance of the aquatic center prior to opening and to keep six feet of distance during the admissions process. Each person under the age of 12 is required to be supervised by an adult 18 years or older. Everyone will also be asked to sanitize their hands before entering, and drinking fountains will be closed, but concession stands will be open. Closing day is scheduled for August 15th.