Hays County, TX

Hays County reports 51 recoveries from COVID-19, 41 new cases Friday

San Marcos Daily Record
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hays County Local Health Department reported 51 recoveries from COVID-19, 41 new lab-confirmed cases, three hospitalizations and two hospital discharges on Friday, which included information from May 20-21. The county considers 255 cases active — 10 fewer than Wednesday — and there have been 18,775 total cases since the...

www.sanmarcosrecord.com
