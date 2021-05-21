newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Licensing Act 2003 Notice of Application for Grant Premise Licence/Club Premises Certificate

By Local listings
ledburyreporter.co.uk
 1 day ago

Licensing Act 2003 Notice of Application for Grant Premise Licence/Club Premises Certificate. 1. WE Ethans Investments Limited hereby give notice that an application was made to Herefordshire Council on the 18th day of May 2021 for a Grant/Variation of a licence to operate a premises at The Butchery, Bosbury Road, Cradley, WR13 5LT from which the following licensable activities are proposed the sale of alcohol by retail, between the hours of 08.00am - 22.00pm Monday to Saturday and 08.00am - 21.00pm on Sunday.

www.ledburyreporter.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Licence#Alcohol#Herefordshire Council#Licensing Act 2003#Cradley#Responsible Authority#Licensing Section#Application#Notice Id#Prior Appointment#Consultation#Licensable Activities#Summary Conviction#Sale#Representations#End Date
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail
Related
Economyenvironmental-expert.com

Certification

A new important quality recognition recognized by WRAS for our industrial series valves available in both PVC and ABS. The industrial series ball valves, ideal for application in the sector of industrial plants and entirely Italian production by COMER SpA, have been tested and certified by WRAS with the result that these products respond appropriately to the quality standards required by the Water Supply Regulations and Scottish Water Byelaws. The WRAS quality certification therefore includes both PVC ball...
EconomyThe Herald

PUBLIC NOTICE Application for ...

Application for Certificate of Authority Foreign Business Limited Liability Company. Dennis M. Sloan, Esquire, Sloan & Associates, P.C., 106 S. Main Street, Suite 305, Butler, PA 16001. Notice is hereby given that Orange Flamingo, LLC, a foreign business limited liability company, has applied for a Certificate of Authority to do business in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania under the provisions of the Limited Liability Law of 1994. The limited liability company is organized under the laws of the State of Florida. The address of its principal office is under the laws of said jurisdiction is 8297 Champions Gate Boulevard, Suite 317, Champions Gate, FL 33896, and address in Pennsylvania is 52 Centertown Road, Grove City, PA 16127.
Jefferson City, MOwestplainsdailyquill.net

Court: Medical marijuana license applications not secret

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — State regulators cannot keep information from medical marijuana license applications secret, a Missouri appeals court ruled Tuesday. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need to either log...
Internettmj4.com

Emergency program offers $50 off internet bill; applications now being accepted

Americans can begin applying for $50 off their internet bill on Wednesday as part of an emergency government program to keep people connected during the pandemic. The $3.2 billion program was part of the $900 billion December pandemic-relief package. It’s unclear how long the money will last, although it’s expected to be several months.
Burnett County, WIBurnett County Sentinel

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR ISSUE OF TAX DEED

NOTICE is hereby given to the following Owners and/or Mortgagees, and/or Occupants, and/or Lien-Holders, and/or Land Contract Vendors, their Heirs or Assigns, known or unknown, of the premises. You or each of you are hereby notified that Burnett County is the owner and holder of tax certificates dated 9/1/2018 issued for unpaid 2017 taxes on the following described real estate situated in said county and state to wit: That such amounts will bear interest and related costs as provided by law.
Health ServicesMcKnight's

New law presses nursing home operators for broader ownership information

New Jersey is placing tougher ownership documentation requirements on nursing home operators in an effort to boost transparency and better track facility purchases within the state. The legislation, A.4477, was signed into law late Wednesday by Gov. Phil Murphy (D). Prior to transferring ownership of a long-term care facility, operators...
Politicskidnewsradio.com

DEQ seeks source water protection grant applications

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is accepting source water protection grant applications for the 2021-2022 funding cycle. DEQ’s source water protection grants provide funding for projects that protect sources of public drinking water. Eligible applicants include public water systems, state and local government agencies,...
Food & Drinksblainemn.gov

Notice of Public Hearing for On-Sale Wine and 3.2 Malt Liquor Licenses

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN of a public hearing to be held on Monday, June 7, 2021 at 7:30PM before the Blaine City Council as required by city code for The Fun Lab, Inc. DBA The Fun Lab in conjunction with the on-sale wine and 3.2% malt liquor on-sale license for the facility located at 10650 Baltimore Street NE #300, Blaine, MN. At said hearing all persons shall be heard who wish to speak for or against the proposed license. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Blaine has an option to attend city meetings virtually, please visit blainemn.gov for instructions to participate in the meeting. Persons who need an interpreter or other auxiliary assistance should contact Linda Sapp at (763) 785-6122 no later than Thursday, June 3, 2021. Contact Cathy Sorensen, City Clerk, at [email protected] or (763) 785-6124 if you have any questions regarding this public hearing.
Politicspncguam.com

Agana Heights residents express concerns in village name change hearing

A number of Agana Heights residents are expected to express their opposition against the proposed renaming of their village to Tutuhan during a special village meeting tonight. I Kumisión i Fino’ CHamoru yan i Fina’nå’guen i Historia yan Lina’la’ i Taotao Tåno’ (The Commission on the CHamoru Language and the...
Economytheregister.com

Openreach slaps another 5 million premises on top of FTTP connection target, expects to pay 'minimal tax in the UK' over next few years

BT's Openreach has promised to bring FTTP connectivity to 25 million premises by the end of 2026, an increase of 5 million against the previous target. To meet its loftier goal, the telco pledged to increase its FTTP build rate from 3 million premises each year to 4 million. This, company boss Philip Jansen said, will result in the direct creation of 7,000 new jobs.
Politicspsats.org

Reminder: DCED Accepting Applications for Act 13 Grants Until May 31

The state Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) is accepting applications for Act 13 programs until May 31, 2021. There are several grant programs listed below that are funded from impact fees from natural gas wells under Act 13 of 2012:  . Abandoned Mine Drainage (AMD) Abatement & Treatment Program: Townships may apply for grants to reclaim abandoned mine wells, remediate and...
Yates County, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Yates Tourism Grant Applications Now Available

The Yates County Tourism Advisory Committee is seeking applications for funding, which is made possible through the collection of the four-percent Occupancy Tax. Jessica Bacher, President, and CEO of the Yates County Chamber, explains how the decision is made on who receives the funding. Applications are due by August 20th.
Homelessmshomecorp.com

Notice of Funding Availability: Emergency Solutions Grant Program

Notice of Funding Availability under the Emergency Solutions Grant Program. Mississippi Home Corporation hereby notifies interested organizations of the availability of funds for the Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG) to assist individuals and families quickly regain stability in permanent housing after experiencing a housing crisis or homelessness. The ESG program is a competitive grant that awards funds to private nonprofit organizations, cities, and counties in the State of Mississippi. The ESG program is funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and is administered by Mississippi Home Corporation (MHC).
Cell Phonestravelmole.com

NHS app ready as vaccine passport next week

Fully vaccinated holidaymakers will be able to prove their vaccination status during travel to other countries, Health Secretary Matt Hancock says. People in England who travel abroad will be able to use the NHS app from next week during their overseas travels. "The certification, being able to show that you've...