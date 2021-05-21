Licensing Act 2003 Notice of Application for Grant Premise Licence/Club Premises Certificate

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN of a public hearing to be held on Monday, June 7, 2021 at 7:30PM before the Blaine City Council as required by city code for The Fun Lab, Inc. DBA The Fun Lab in conjunction with the on-sale wine and 3.2% malt liquor on-sale license for the facility located at 10650 Baltimore Street NE #300, Blaine, MN. At said hearing all persons shall be heard who wish to speak for or against the proposed license. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Blaine has an option to attend city meetings virtually, please visit blainemn.gov for instructions to participate in the meeting. Persons who need an interpreter or other auxiliary assistance should contact Linda Sapp at (763) 785-6122 no later than Thursday, June 3, 2021. Contact Cathy Sorensen, City Clerk, at [email protected] or (763) 785-6124 if you have any questions regarding this public hearing.