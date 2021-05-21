Licensing Act 2003 Notice of Application for Grant Premise Licence/Club Premises Certificate
Licensing Act 2003 Notice of Application for Grant Premise Licence/Club Premises Certificate. 1. WE Ethans Investments Limited hereby give notice that an application was made to Herefordshire Council on the 18th day of May 2021 for a Grant/Variation of a licence to operate a premises at The Butchery, Bosbury Road, Cradley, WR13 5LT from which the following licensable activities are proposed the sale of alcohol by retail, between the hours of 08.00am - 22.00pm Monday to Saturday and 08.00am - 21.00pm on Sunday.www.ledburyreporter.co.uk