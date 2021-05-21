Pitching, aggressive base running lead Duke softball past UNC Greensboro in NCAA tournament
Finally in the NCAA tournament, the scrappy Duke softball team, unfazed by the tournament buzz, narrowly won another ballgame. The No. 13-seed Blue Devils defeated UNC Greensboro in the opening game of the Athens, Ga., regional at Jack Turner Stadium Friday afternoon. Led by a dominant pitching performance from junior Shelby Walters, Duke managed to score on aggressive base running from junior Deja Davis and a home run off the scoreboard, fittingly hit by the program’s all-time home run leader Caroline Jacobsen. Despite only two runs from the offensive side, the strong pitching was enough to give the Blue Devils a 2-0 victory and the program's first win in the NCAA tournament.www.dukechronicle.com