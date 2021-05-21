newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greensboro, NC

Pitching, aggressive base running lead Duke softball past UNC Greensboro in NCAA tournament

By Editorial Board
Chronicle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFinally in the NCAA tournament, the scrappy Duke softball team, unfazed by the tournament buzz, narrowly won another ballgame. The No. 13-seed Blue Devils defeated UNC Greensboro in the opening game of the Athens, Ga., regional at Jack Turner Stadium Friday afternoon. Led by a dominant pitching performance from junior Shelby Walters, Duke managed to score on aggressive base running from junior Deja Davis and a home run off the scoreboard, fittingly hit by the program’s all-time home run leader Caroline Jacobsen. Despite only two runs from the offensive side, the strong pitching was enough to give the Blue Devils a 2-0 victory and the program's first win in the NCAA tournament.

www.dukechronicle.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
Athens, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia College Sports
Athens, GA
College Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
Greensboro, NC
College Sports
Greensboro, NC
Sports
City
Athens, GA
City
Greensboro, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marissa Young
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc Greensboro#Ncaa Tournament#Ncaa Tournament#Clemson#Unc Greensboro#Jack Turner Stadium#Acc Championship#Mvp Peyton St George#The Blue Devils#Spartans#Morgan Scott#Greensboro Pitcher#Home Run#Running#Georgia Saturday#Score Runs#Junior Shelby Walters#Junior Deja Davis#Miscues#Leader Davis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Softball
Sports
Blue Devils
News Break
Sports
News Break
NCAA
Related
Greensboro, NCPosted by
247Sports

NC State OF Jonny Butler named ACC Player of the Week

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Junior outfielder Jonny Butler of the No. 23 NC State baseball team has been named this week’s Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Week, as announced by the league office on Monday afternoon. This is the first weekly honor of his career as the Channahon, Ill., native...
Georgia Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Staying in the league: Former Georgia point guard Sahvir Wheeler announces transfer to SEC program

After nearly a month in the NCAA transfer portal, Sahvir Wheeler has made his decision regarding where he will continue his college playing career. The former Georgia point guard made the decision to leave Athens after starting all 26 games he appeared in last season for the Bulldogs, where he averaged 14 points per game, 7.4 assists, and 3.8 rebounds per game.
Athens, GAgoduke.com

Duke Earns No. 13 Seed; No. 1 in Athens Regional

DURHAM – The 21st-ranked Duke softball team will make its first NCAA appearance in program history as the Blue Devils were selected as the No. 13 national seed and top seed in the Athens Regional of the 2021 NCAA Softball Championship. Regionals will run May 21-23 at Jack Turner Stadium in Athens, Ga.
Mississippi Stategreensboro.com

Shakeel Moore bound for Mississippi State

GREENSBORO — Shakeel Moore, who played his college basketball freshman season at N.C. State, will transfer to Mississippi State. Moore averaged 6.8 points and 2.5 rebounds for Coach Kevin Keatts' Wolfpack in 2020-21. Moore's high school career included stops Ragsdale and Piedmont Classical in Guilford County and at Moravian Prep in Caldwell County.
Georgia StatePosted by
defpen

Georgia transfer Sahvir Wheeler commits to Kentucky

Georgia Bulldogs’ transfer Sahvir Wheeler has committed to Kentucky. The Wildcats have been pulling in a bunch of transfers in the last two years and have landed another. Wheeler was one of the more talented point guards in the SEC last season and many expect him to be a top guard in the league this season. For a Kentucky team that was looking desperate at PG, now they can breathe a little.
Georgia Statekentuckytoday.com

Calipari: Georgia transfer Wheeler 'what you look for in point guard'

LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) — Kentucky added another transfer to its upcoming roster. Georgia transfer Sahvir Wheeler signed with Kentucky on Monday and will have three more seasons of eligibility remaining. Wheeler, a guard, averaged 11.3 points, 5.8 assists in 57 games for the Bulldogs and becomes the fourth transfer added to next year’s squad. He joins Oscar Tshiebwe (West Virginia), Kellan Grady (Davidson) and C.J, Fredrick, formerly of Iowa.
Columbia, SCWIS-TV

Gamecocks Add Home-and-Home Football Series with North Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The two flagship universities of the Carolinas - South Carolina and North Carolina - will renew their rivalry on the gridiron later this decade, as the two schools have inked a home-and-home series to open the 2028 and 2029 seasons, it was announced today. The Tar...
Greensboro, NCcatamountsports.com

McIntyre, Pratcher Score Top-Five Finishes at Aggie Twilight

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Western Carolina long jumpers Makaila McIntyre and Shon Pratcher finished in second and third place, respectively, as they both competed at the Aggie Twilight on Sunday on the campus of North Carolina A&T. McIntyre was the runner-up in the women's long jump with a season-best leap of...
College SportsCharlotteObserver.com

Former NC State guard Shakeel Moore picks new school. Find out where

Former N.C. State guard Shakeel Moore has selected a new playing destination. Moore, a native of Greensboro, announced on Monday that he will be transferring to Mississippi State. He posted the announcement on his Instagram account. During his one season at N.C. State Moore appeared in all 25 games with...