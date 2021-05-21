newsbreak-logo
The Town and Country Planning (General Development Procedure) (England) Order 2015 Planning (Listed Buildings and Conservation Areas) Act 1990 Sections 67 & 73

The Town and Country Planning (General Development Procedure) (England) Order 2015 Planning (Listed Buildings and Conservation Areas) Act 1990 Sections 67 & 73. Notice is hereby given that the following applications have been submitted to the Council. The Codes are as follows:_. ASLB Affecting the Setting of Listed Building CA...

www.ledburyreporter.co.uk
