Iron County, WI

Iron County Fair set for Aug. 5-8

 1 day ago

SAXON, Wis. — The Iron County Fair Board met Thursday and voted to go ahead with the 2021 fair for this summer. “After the incredible progress our community has made over the last year, the board felt confident that the fair could take place this year in a safe environment for our attendees, volunteers and vendors,” Cortney Ofstad, marketing coordinator and fair secretary, said in a press release. “After having to cancel last year, the board is very excited to be able to continue moving forward with our favorite summer tradition.”

